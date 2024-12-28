5Q: How Have the Lions Surpassed the 49ers in Less than a Year?
Less than a year ago, the 49ers and the Lions were the two best teams in the NFC.
Now the Lions are on the verge of locking up the no. 1 seed while the 49ers already have been mathematically eliminated from the playoffs. And they play each other on Monday night at Levi's Stadium. Which means the 49ers could lose big at home on national television. How humbling.
To find out how the Lions have been able to maintain their standard of performance and success, I asked John Maakaron of Lions On SI five questions.
1. How do the Lions view the 49ers a year after losing to them in the NFC Championship? The Lions have improved and the 49ers have cratered.
John Maakaron: The Lions are not taking the 49ers lightly by any means. Despite the injuries and other adversity the 49ers have faced, Dan Campbell was adamant that the 49ers are more than capable of defeating the Lions. He spoke highly of the playmakers they have on both sides of the ball and the coaching staff led by Kyle Shanahan. They also remember the feeling of walking off the field at Levi’s Stadium losers of the NFC title game last year, so there will be added motivation for them to go back to San Francisco. Detroit is not looking past the 49ers whatsoever.
2. How have the Lions overcome so many injuries this season?
Maakaron: Detroit has fully embraced the “next man up” mentality. General manager Brad Holmes built the roster with depth in mind, as he anticipated needing quality backups throughout the season. I doubt Holmes had this many injuries in mind when constructing the roster, and he’s been able to find able bodies that have contributed over the year. The Lions have their issues due to the injuries, as their pass rush has been lackluster at points, but they’ve made the most of what they have and have managed still to be one of the NFL’s best teams.
3. What makes Ben Johnson so good and is he more important to the Lions than Dan Campbell?
Maakaron: Johnson is one of the most creative offensive minds, and always seems to be a step ahead of opposing defenses. Last week is a prime example, as he found a broken play that the Packers had against the Bears where Jordan Love turned a fumble in the backfield into a big play. Johnson installed that into last week’s game plan and the Lions wound up scoring a touchdown on that play. He finds unique ways to keep defenses off balance consistently, and as a result it always feels like the Lions are at an advantage. It’s hard to say that Johnson is more important to the team than Campbell. The head coach is the heart and soul of the team, and the culture that he installed is always going to be there regardless if Johnson leaves. While Johnson has taken the offense to new heights, Campbell is an offensive-minded coach and will always have his handprints on the scheme regardless of who the coordinator is should Johnson leave.
4. How has Jared Goff improved in his years with the Lions?
Maakaron: Goff has come a long way since his first season with the Lions. Part of his struggles came from the fact that the Lions’ roster in his first season was nowhere near as talented as it is now. He never seemed to gel with Anthony Lynn’s scheme, and his improvement began late in that first season when Campbell took over as the play-caller and Ben Johnson was promoted to passing game coordinator. When Johnson took the reins in 2022, Goff took off. Goff’s improvement can also be tied to Amon-Ra St. Brown’s growth into a star, as well as the Lions’ development of the run game over the past several seasons. As their offensive line has grown into one of the league’s best, Goff has been able to flourish behind center. He’s now surrounded by weapons, like St. Brown, Sam LaPorta , Jameson Williams and two solid running backs in David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs. He’s one of the league’s best passers, and earned his lucrative extension this past offseason.
5. Would the Lions be better if they had kept Matthew Stafford?
Maakaron: Stafford had over a decade with the organization and never took the Lions to the heights they’re at right now. There are factors that play into that, such as coaches and talent around him. As talented as he was, he wasn’t able to find the winning touch that the Lions have discovered over the last two seasons. Stafford was solid for the team throughout his time in Detroit but never found that groove that Goff is currently in right now. Additionally, the trade that sent Stafford to Los Angeles allowed the Lions to set up their rebuild, and using those acquired picks to land players like Jahmyr Gibbs, Sam LaPorta and Jameson Williams ultimately expedited their path to where they are now.