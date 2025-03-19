49ers 7-Round Mock Draft 3.0: OT Will Campbell Drops to 11
The new shakeup in the top ten sees the New York Giants looking to add a veteran quarterback and draft one. The 49ers are hoping one of their top four falls to them, and thanks to the Giants one does.
Top Ten
This is from conversations with content creators of other teams and the latest national mocks.
1-3: TEN Cam Ward (Mia) QB, CLE Abdul Carter (Penn St) Edge, NYG Shedeur Sanders (Col) QB.
4-6: NE Travis Hunter (Col) DB, JAX Mason Graham (Mich) DT, LV Ashton Jeanty (B St) RB.
7-10: NYJ Tyler Warren (Penn St) TE, CAR Jalon Walker (GA) LB/E, NO Will Johnson (Mich) DB, CHI Armand Membou (MO) OT.
49ers Draft
Disclaimer: This is not what I would do, that’s the next column, these are my predictions for who the Niners are looking to select.
11. Will Campbell (LSU) OL, 6-6/319
If Membou falls to 9, the Niners should offer 100 to New Orleans to move up. The Jets are weighing Membou or Warren at 7. I’d run up Membou as the pick, but it’s the Jets.
Campbell only played left tackle at LSU, but he has an exceptional football iq and the technical skills to play any position. In a surprise twist, the Niners could move him to the need – center.
Rumors say the team debated center vs. wide receiver in the first round last year. Campbell suggested line protections at LSU, his small arms aren’t an issue inside and he has the movement skills for the scheme. In the long term, he could replace Trent Williams at left tackle, but he could be elite at center initially. Campbell was reportedly a big hit in his formal interview with the Niners and the team responds to that, it’s a frequent narrative from John Lynch.
38 (trade). TreVeyon Henderson (Ohio State) RB, 5-10/202
Kyle Shanahan’s dream RB. Home run speed, run-catch threat, great in pass protection, and he doesn’t fumble. Shanahan’s offense works best with a dominant back. Before the draft in my hypothetical trade the Niners send Brandon Aiyuk to New England for a pick swap in the 2nd from 43 to 38 and an early 4th. The pick swap puts the Niners ahead of Chicago, who may want Henderson. Kaleb Johnson of Iowa is the other RB target, they interviewed him at Indy.
No defenders yet, but the depth of this defensive line class allows for patience.
75. Femi Oladejo (UCLA) Edge, 6-3/261
The Niners fell in love with Oladejo in Mobile, interviewed him at Indy, and are reportedly very high on him. A converted linebacker, he excels at setting the edge and has the athleticism to rush the passer. Oladejo just had a 30 Visit in Washington, he’s in demand. The Niners will need to read the draft and consider a move up at edge if needed. Oladejo or Ohio State’s J.T. Tuimoloau are good fits.
100. Ty Hamilton (Ohio State) DT 6-3/299
This draft is a quarry, with a literal ton of defensive tackle boulders available late on Day 3, allowing the team to pass on the 320+ gap-eating run stoppers early.
Hamilton has a strong anchor and plays bigger than his size, he was a run stuffer for OSU and has some suddenness and twitch to his game. He’s picked here as a playmaking penetrator, with 28 defensive stops this year (plays for loss or no gain), five more than Kenneth Grant and Tyleik Williams. He’s a sure tackler with a missed tackle rate under 8%. His predictable pass rush needs to be coached up, but he has the physical tools. A day-one starter with upside.
106. Savion Williams (TCU) WR, 6-4/222
An X receiver with a 40-inch vertical, Williams excels in separation with 4.48 40 speed, a contested catch rate over 85%, plus the size and upper body strength to be a weapon as a blocker. This is the pick added in my hypothetical Aiyuk trade with New England.
113. Josaiah Stewart (Michigan) Edge 6-1/245
An undersized designated pass rusher, he had 8.5 sacks and created two forced fumbles this year, with 14 sacks in two years. Stewart fits the Niner profile, explosive off the line, flexible with smart angles, closes well, a relentless motor, and an aggressive play style.
138. Cobee Bryant (Kansas) DB 6-1/180
The Niners had a formal interview with Bryant at Indy, he’s a 4.53 40 playmaker with four interceptions, four pbu’s, and ten forced incompletions. He’s handsy though, five penalties.
147. Nick Martin (Oklahoma State) LB 6-0/222
Another player with a formal interview at Indy. Martin drops due to his size and a knee injury five games into this season, but he fits the Niner skillset at LB. He tested at 4.53 40, 26 bench, 38 vertical, proving his health. With a full season in 2023 he had 140 tackles, 30 pressures, and six sacks. A sideline-to-sideline player that closes in a hurry. My favorite sleeper.
160. Jamaree Caldwell (Oregon) DT 6-2/332
The boulder pick. Naturally low leverage with great power. He’s not a pass rusher, not a three-down player, but he can wall off the Wide 9 double teams with gap integrity to set up the linebackers.
227. Jake Briningstool (Clemson) TE 6-6/241
An effective big slot tight end with 26 first down receptions and six red zone touchdowns. He had a formal interview with the Niners at Indy.
249. James Burnip (Alabama) P 6-6/220
The nation’s best punter, only 15% of his punts were returned, he’s been the national leader in hang time the last two years, and he had an average of 45.4 with a long of 64 this year.
252. Luke Kandra (Cincinnati) OG 6-5/319
He led the guard bench reps at 33, has good movement skills, and needs to be coached up.
In UDFA
A sleeper boulder, Zeek Biggers (Georgia Tech) DT 6-5/321. Big, powerful, and long (35 arms) with good athleticism for his size (34.5 vertical). Kick returners to evaluate: Jimmy Horn Jr. (Colorado), Brennan Presley (Oklahoma State), and Silas Bolden (Texas).
