A Long List of Bad Omens Currently Hang Over the 49ers

They're 1-2 and they just lost to one of the worst teams in the NFL, which means they're currently one of the worst teams in the NFL. Of course, it's early and they're banged up. It's possible they'll get healthy, go on a run and win the Super Bowl. They've started out 1-2 before.

Grant Cohn

Sep 22, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVey and San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan meet on the field following the game at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
Maybe this just isn't the 49ers' year.

But this year feels different. There's something ominous about it.

Christian McCaffrey has an Achilles injury that isn't healing on his own, so he flew to Germany to receive a treatment that presumably isn't legal in America. That's how desperate he is.

Bad omen.

The 49ers gave Christian McCaffrey a contract extension with guaranteed money this year and next year that makes him the highest-paid running back in the league even though he had this Achilles' injury and they knew about it and he might not play at all this year.

Bad omen.

Trent Williams and Brandon Aiyuk skipped the offseason, signed right before Week 1 and neither is currently in peak condition, particularly Aiyuk.

Bad omen.

Ricky Pearsall got shot in the chest.

Bad omen.

Deebo Samuel is out for a few weeks with what the 49ers are calling a calf strain. But remember, they initially called McCaffrey's Achilles' injury a calf strain.

Bad omen.

Javon Hargrave is out for the year with a torn tricep.

Bad omen.

George Kittle is out for who knows how long with a hamstring injury.

Bad omen.

Brock Purdy had an MRI this week on his back and is day-to-day.

Bad omen.

Other than all those things, the 49ers are doing just fine.

