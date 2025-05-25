All 49ers

Advice Helped Brock Purdy During Negotiations With the 49ers

It didn't significantly help him, but it was help for Brock Purdy nonetheless.

Sep 9, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) prepares to pass in the second quarter against the New York Jets at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images
It never hurts to receive some advice.

That is what happened to Brock Purdy before entering contract negotiations for his extension with the San Francisco 49ers.

Some of his teammates were gracious enough to enlighten him and give him a disclaimer on how it is. It happened with Brandon Aiyuk last year when he received advice from Deebo Samuel.

But it looks like that fell on deaf ears, or Samuel advised him to act out on social media and request a trade like he did. In any case, the advice seemed to help Purdy, unlike his predecessors.

“A little bit, yeah. I think they did a great job just giving me a heads up, like, ‘Hey man, this is how negotiating is and obviously it's a business, but this is sort of what you can expect," said Purdy. "This is what we experienced and went through and don't hang your head on this or that.’ They did a great job with giving me some real good advice going into it.

"Same with Bosa and all those guys. And then, obviously they're going through an extension at the same time and everybody's contract and situation is different. We're not all in the same exact boat, but just when it comes to the negotiating, you want to get a deal done, you want to have that stress off your shoulders and just focus on football. So, I think we were all able to relate in that way. But yeah, those guys definitely looked out for me and gave me a heads up.”

The advice he received wasn't significant, but any help is always beneficial. This played a part, no matter how small, in him staying true to himself during it.

