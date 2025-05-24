Why Brock Purdy is Emphasizing Positive Vibes for the 49ers
One of the reasons the San Francisco 49ers had a losing season in 2024 was due to the gloomy vibes from the offseason and training camp.
The 49ers tried to downplay it in the moment, but it became evident that it had a lingering effect. It set the tone for their losing season, which, in hindsight, wasn't surprising.
A significant factor in the bad vibes surrounding the 49ers was due to Brandon Aiyuk's and Trent Williams' contract holdouts. That easily could've been replicated this offseason for the 49ers.
George Kittle, Brock Purdy, and Fred Warner were eligible for contract extensions. In typical 49ers fashion, their deals could've been finalized in training camp and drawn out through it.
It would've set the 49ers up for gloomy vibes in back-to-back training camps. However, the 49ers learned from those mistakes and successfully extended all three of their cornerstone players.
Because of that experience that led to a losing season, Purdy is emphasizing the importance of positive vibes, energy, and team chemistry. It's part of why he wanted his extension done early.
"Having the guys done and being able to get back to work and be around the guys in the locker room and just build our culture and standard really from the ground up with all the new guys that we have, it's been pretty cool," said Purdy. "And everybody's bought in right now and we're excited, obviously, to do more team activities and stuff as we move along the offseason.
"It's hard to explain, but the young guys, the older guys, everybody is bringing it right now and I think it's just so important that we're just around each other a lot doing little different activities and continuing to build chemistry. Like, that's the kind of stuff that matters when you get late in the season and things get tough and you go through some tough things as a team, you want to be able to know the guy next to you and what he's about and that he's going to have your back and everything like that."
Purdy wants to do everything he can to avoid a similar environment as last year. He knows it played a role in last year's shortcomings.
It all starts now in phase one of offseason team activities. By setting the tone now, they can maintain it when they open up training camp as a way to kickstart momentum for themselves.
There will not be any contract drama from Purdy, Kittle, Warner, or anyone else to disrupt that. For once, the 49ers will have avoided any contract noise and focus on upholding a bright environment.
"Having the contract stuff done, it's been a huge blessing for the whole team and organization.”