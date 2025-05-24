Did Brock Purdy's Contract Extension Close 49ers' Super Bowl Window?
Before Brock Purdy signed his five-year, $265 million contract extension, Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua said that the 49ers' Super Bowl window would close if the 49ers gave him more than $45 million per season.
Well, the 49ers just gave Purdy $53 million per season, but they structured the contract in such a way that the salary cap hits aren't enormous until 2028.
And yet, CBS Sports still thinks the 49ers' Super Bowl window is closing.
"As it stands now, Purdy already ranks first in NFL history when it comes to yards per attempt (8.9) and passer rating (104.9) (min. 1,000 passing attempts), but is he the engine that makes this 49ers offense go, or simply the steering wheel?" writes CBS Sports' Jordan Dajani.
"Purdy is 27-15 as a starter in the NFL, including playoffs, but 10-11 when any member of his 'big five' does not play -- a list which includes Christian McCaffrey, Trent Williams, Brandon Aiyuk, George Kittle and Samuel, who was traded to the Washington Commanders earlier this offseason."
It's worth pointing out that Jimmy Garoppolo was 4-1 as a starter after the 49ers traded for Christian McCaffrey, and his one loss was to the Chiefs who also beat Purdy in the Super Bowl. So lots of quarterbacks can put up numbers and win games when they're surrounded by those five All Pros.
This year, Deebo Samuel is gone and it's unclear if the 49ers have replaced him. Ricky Pearsall will take his spot in the starting lineup, but he might not be able to give the 49ers All Pro production which is what Samuel did at times when he was with the 49ers.
I would not expect the 49ers to contend for a Super Bowl this season. Maybe next season.