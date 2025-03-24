SI's Albert Breer: Demise of 2025 49ers has Been Greatly Exagerrated
While some people think the 49ers offseason has been absolutely abysmal, others think the criticism has been overblown.
Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer is one of the others. Today, he gave an interesting perspective on the 49ers' current organizational reset.
"While a good chunk of the core of the 2023 Super Bowl team is gone now, the Niners did get ahead of a few potential losses, signing Brandon Aiyuk (four years, $120 million) and Deommodore Lenoir (five years, $88.9 million) to long-term contracts, and Jauan Jennings (two years, $15.4 million) and Colton McKivitz (1 year, $5.85 million) to shorter-term deals," Breer wrote.
"That’s with Nick Bosa, Fred Warner, Trent Williams and Christian McCaffrey intact as All-Pro foundation pieces to build around, and with a big contract for Brock Purdy coming."
With all due respect to Breer, the 49ers had most of these players last season when they went 6-11. And while Trent Williams did miss the final seven games, they were just 5-5 with him. And he hasn't played a full season since 2013.
In addition, Aiyuk probably won't make much of an impact this season -- he's going to miss training camp and most likely the first month or two as he recovers from a torn ACL, MCL and meniscus.
So the main star the 49ers will get back this season is McCaffrey, who suffered bilateral Achilles' tendonitis and tore his PCL last season. Can he carry the offense like he did in 2023? He'll be 29 next season.
It seems like the 49ers are counting on McCaffrey and a bunch of rookies to turn a 6-11 team into a playoff team.
Sounds risky.