Assessing Whether the 49ers Should Franchise Tag Eddy Piñeiro
The 2025 season is finally over, but now the real work begins for the San Francisco 49ers.
The organization has a lot to consider this offseason. There will be lots of changes to contracts, multiple releases and potential new arrivals.
But first, beginning February 17, the 49ers will have the opportunity to franchise-tag any departing player headed into free agency.
From the long list of departing players, there's one that the 49ers should consider tagging.
Why the 49ers should consider franchise tagging Eddy Piñeiro
Eddy Piñeiro’s involvement was one of the stories of the season. The 49ers found him on his couch after replacing him with Jake Moody, and from his very first kick, he eased concerns created by Moody’s inconsistency, ultimately becoming one of the most reliable kickers in the league.
Piñeiro’s projected franchise tag would far exceed the $1,170,000 contract he agreed to. Per ESPN, last season, the non-exclusive tag was $6,459,000, and the transition tag was $5,830,000, both of which would represent a modest cap hit for a kicker despite the higher earnings.
The 49ers will have a healthy amount of cap space to work with throughout the offseason, meaning that by most metrics, it would be a solid opportunity to give Piñeiro a well-earned deal. Kickers will never earn top-tier money, but offering him a contract that prevents other teams from making an offer is crucial. The 49ers wouldn’t want to lose him.
The fit goes both ways: the 49ers want Piñeiro in San Francisco, and Piñeiro wants to stay. At this point, it’s simply a question of whether the team gets a deal done, and there’s little reason to believe they won’t.
The front office has taken a similar approach before with Robbie Gould, who proved just as reliable. A long-term deal should be considered again, as it makes sense from both a financial and stability standpoint.
Kickers always show strong continuity, and Piñeiro still has plenty of productive years ahead of him if he chooses to play as long as Gould did. Paying more than $6 million for a single season is far less appealing when a long-term agreement would likely be a better bargain.
While the decision to draft Moody in the first place still looms over the front office, this is the opportunity to put any remaining doubts to rest by presenting a kicker with a multiple-year contract.
Going 28-for-29 on field goals, with his lone miss coming from 64 yards, shows why it’s the right choice.
Henry Cheal is a versatile sports journalist specializing primarily in his two biggest passions - American sports and motorsport. He currently serves as the MotoGP and WorldSBK editor for Motorsport Week, where he leads the coverage of the two biggest motorcycle racing series in the world. He has previously contributed San Francisco 49ers content to VAVEL USA, The League Winners, and OffGrid NFL. His work includes a feature on quarterback Brock Purdy, as well as coverage of the 49ers’ 2023 Super Bowl run and 2024 campaign. Based in the UK, Henry began following the organization in the 2011 season, before attending his first game in October 2022. Not only does he love all things 49ers, but he also bases his sporting interests around teams located in the San Francisco Bay Area. As a result, you’re likely to read coverage from one of the most passionate 49ers fans outside of the team’s home region. Few things in this world excite Henry more than watching the 49ers on game day, regardless of the time zone.Follow thehenrycheal