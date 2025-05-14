SI's Albert Breer "Tempted" to Project 49ers DE Mykel Williams as DROY
The 49ers may have picked a generational talent in Round 1 this year.
Mykel Williams plays a premium position -- defensive end. He's built like a young Aldon Smith. He's only 20. He's an elite run defender. And as a run defender, he'll get lots of one-on-one matchups playing opposite Nick Bosa.
That's why Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer thinks Williams has a legitimate shot to win the NFL's Defensive Rookie of the Year Award.
"On defense, I’m very tempted to go with San Francisco 49ers edge rusher Mykel Williams, whom I suspect always had first-pick-type freakish ability hidden by injury last year," writes Breer. "He’ll be playing opposite Nick Bosa in a hyper-aggressive scheme, so it wouldn’t stun me if he rings up a dozen sacks. But it’s hard for me not to pick Abdul Carter, because I think his athleticism is so different for a player at that position, and because the Giants’ strength up front will allow for DC Shane Bowen to generate matchups for him."
Carter might record more sacks than Williams next season. But if Williams records double-digit sacks while playing elite run defense for a playoff team, he might get more votes than a one-trick pony on a bad team.
Williams is an intriguing pick because it's unclear how defensive coordinator Robert Saleh intends to use him. On first and second downs, Williams probably will be a defensive end. But on third downs, he might move to defensive tackle. Saleh could use him in lots of twists and stunts. He could be the outlet for Saleh's creativity. As opposed to Bosa, who generally does his own thing.
I'm picking Williams to win the Defensive Rookie of the Year Award. He's in a terrific situation.