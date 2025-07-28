Another 49ers Undrafted Rookie Running Back looks Good in Camp
Stop me if you've heard this one before.
An undrafted rookie running back is playing well in training camp and looks like he just might make the 49ers' 53-man roster. This happened in 2017 with Matt Breida, in 2018 with Jeff Wilson Jr., and again in 2022 with Jordan Mason.
Now, it's happening with Corey Kiner.
Undrafted rookie running back Corey Kiner has a real chance to make the team
Kiner rushed for more than 1,000 yards in each of the past two seasons at the University of Cincinnati. Then, he was invited to the Combine this offseason because there was a chance he might get drafted, which ultimately didn't happen.
Still, through rookie minicamp, OTAs, minicamp and four days of training camp, Kiner has been every bit as impressive as rookie fifth-round pick Jordan James.
Both James and Kiner are compact, low-to-the-ground running backs who can jump cut and make tacklers miss. Plus, they're good receivers.
Kiner in particular made an incredible catch on Sunday. He was running downfield one-on-one against Robert Beal Jr., and made a sprawling, 30-yard catch you wouldn't expect a running back to make.
Kiner is competing with veteran Patrick Taylor Jr. to be the fourth running back on the 53-man roster. Ideally, the 49ers probably like to sneak Kiner onto the practice squad so they can keep both him and Taylor Jr. But if Kiner plays as well in the preseason as he has in practice, then he won't clear waivers if the 49ers cut him, and they'll have no choice but to keep him on their roster.
Sounds like a good problem to have.