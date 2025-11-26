49ers Legend Advances to Pro Football Hall of Fame 2026 Semi-Finals

The NFL has announced 26 finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2026, and former San Francisco 49ers running back Frank Gore is among them.

Gore’s legendary 16-year career included stints with the Indianapolis Colts, Miami Dolphins, Buffalo Bills, and New York Jets, but it was with the 49ers that he truly left his mark.

Over his career, Gore has surpassed the 1,000-yard rushing mark nine times and ranks third all-time in total rushing yards, behind Hall of Famers Emmitt Smith and Walter Payton, with exactly 16,000 yards.He has recorded 81 rushing touchdowns and 18 receiving touchdowns.

For the 49ers specifically, Gore holds franchise records in rushing yards (11,073), rushing attempts (2,442), and rushing touchdowns (64). Gore is the sole representative from the 49ers on the updated 26-player shortlist.

These numbers rightly presented Gore with the Bill Walsh Award in 2006 and 2010, respectively, after spending over a decade of his career in San Francisco.

What happens next?

August 23, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers former running back Frank Gore before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

With Gore now advancing as a semifinalist, the Pro Football Hall of Fame will narrow the ballot to 15 finalists later this year.

Impressively, Gore is one of the few players to reach the semifinals in their first year of eligibility as he edges closer to Hall of Fame recognition. He joins the likes of Drew Brees, Lomas Brown, Phillip Rivers, Jason Witten, and Kevin Williams as first-time semifinalists.

All 20 finalists, including those in the Coach, Contributor, and Seniors categories, will be presented at the Selection Committee’s annual meeting next year, ahead of Super Bowl LX.

For Gore to be officially inducted, the Hall of Fame's selection process bylaws currently stipulate that between four and eight new members shall be selected.

Quite poetically, given Gore’s immense legacy in San Francisco, the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2026 will be announced at "NFL Honors" in San Francisco this February, ahead of the official unveiling in Canton.

Why 49ers legend Frank Gore deserves to become a Hall of Famer

Feb 4, 2017; Houston, TX, USA; Indianapolis Colts running back Frank Gore speaks to the media after winning the Art Rooney Sr. award for sportsmanship during the 6th Annual NFL Honors at Wortham Theater. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Gore may never have won the 49ers a Super Bowl, but his remarkable career saw him produce eight of his nine 1,000+ seasons with the team. His career-long durability, despite having injured both knees in college, makes his stats even more remarkable.

If Gore earns the title, it would be a remarkable achievement, reflecting both his impressive stats and individual honors, such as five Pro Bowls and one All-Pro selection. Even if he isn’t inducted on the first ballot, there’s little doubt he will join the Hall of Fame in the next couple of years.

Read More