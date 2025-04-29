Are the 49ers Close to Finalizing Brock Purdy's Contract Extension?
The 49ers just finalized a multi-year contract extension with George Kittle mere days after the conclusion of the NFL Draft.
Is Brock Purdy next?
Kittle skipped the first day of Phase 1 of OTAs, but he showed up a few days later. And during the draft, the 49ers didn't take a tight end. And he tweeted his congratulations to the 49ers draft picks like a team leader and a captain would. So in hindsight, these were clear signs that an agreement was imminent.
Meanwhile, Purdy showed up for Day 1 of OTAs. And even though the 49ers did draft a quarterback -- Kurtis Rourke -- they didn't take him until Round 7, plus he has a torn ACL and could miss his entire rookie season. So he's not an immediate threat. He's long-term insurance.
Given how Kittle's negotiation unfolded, it's fair to wonder if Purdy's extension will be finalized soon as well. Perhaps the 49ers wanted to announce Kittle's first out of respect for the future Hall of Famer. Maybe they'll wait a few weeks to announce Purdy's deal so Kittle can be the center of attention for a while.
At this point, I fully expect Purdy's deal to be finalized before he steps on the practice field for the first official OTA practice in late May. The 49ers don't seem to be playing hardball with him and he doesn't seem to want to play anywhere else. I imagine the two sides will come to a compromise and meet in the middle.