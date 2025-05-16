Are the 49ers Poised to Return to the Playoffs in 2025?

All 49ers

Grant Cohn

The 49ers have the easiest schedule in the league next season according to NFL.com.

So despite finishing last in the NFC West this past season and then losing a ton of talent in free agency, NFL.com believes the 49ers are poised to return to the playoffs.

"Last season was no fun for the 49ers or their fans, but the stay at the bottom of the division might not be long," writes NFL.com's Eric Edholm. "Assuming San Francisco has patched enough holes on the roster and doesn’t suffer the kind of unfortunate injury luck it did a year ago, this team is poised to return to the playoffs.

"Start with this: Who is the best opponent they face? The three division opponents will be tough, and road games against the Buccaneers and Texans also dot the schedule, but I don’t believe the 49ers will be facing many Super Bowl contenders this year."

I have to disagree with Edholm's analysis.

The 49ers were 1-5 against NFC West opponents last season and all of those teams improved this offseason.

In addition, the 49ers didn't necessarily have "unfortunate injury luck" last season. Brandon Aiyuk's knee injury certainly was unfortunate. But the 49ers also had a 36-year-old left tackle who missed seven games and a 28-year-old running back who missed 13 games after being fed the ball 798 times in 2022 and 2023.

At this point in their careers, it seems like a stretch to expect either of them to bounce back and be durable All Pros. The 49ers have to take what they can get from those two. Which means the 49ers are at the mercy of two of their most fragile players. Plus they have no idea when Aiyuk will return or how good he'll be when he gets back.

So no, I don't think the 49ers are poised to return to the playoffs.

Maybe next year.

