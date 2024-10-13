All 49ers

Are the 49ers the Best Team in the NFC West?

Technically, the 49ers are in first place in the NFC West. But their record is just 3-3 and they're 1-2 in the division. So where do they really rank?

Oct 10, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith (7) shakes hands with San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) following a 49er victory at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images
1. The Arizona Cardinals

Their record is 2-3, but they've lost only to good teams -- the Bills, the Lions and the Commanders. As opposed to the 49ers, who lost to the freaking Rams. The Cardinals destroyed the Rams and beat the 49ers, too. They have an excellent head coach and an extremely dangerous quarterback who's becoming more consistent.

2. The San Francisco 49ers

They haven't beaten a good team yet. The Seahawks, the Patriots and the Jets are three of the worst teams in the NFL. The Rams might be even worse than those three teams and the 49ers lost to them, which is pitiful. The 49ers simply haven't had a dominant performance yet this season. On Thursday, they nearly blew a 20-point second-half lead as Geno Smith and the Seahawks eventually cut it to a five-point lead. The 49ers are far from the juggernaut they used to be.

3. The Seattle Seahawks

They have lots of talent but their quarterback, Geno Smith, does not elevate their team. He's relentlessly mediocre and the worst quarterback in the division. They would be so much better if they had Kyler Murray, Matthew Stafford or Brock Purdy.

4. The Los Angeles Rams

They're currently too injured to take seriously. When they're healthy they're dangerous, but it's starting to seem like they never will be healthy and need to purge their roster of their older players.

