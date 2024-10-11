Five Things We Learned About the 49ers in Their Win Over the Seahawks
SEATTLE -- The 49ers beat a middling Seahawks team to improve their record to 3-3. Here are five things we learned about the 49ers in this performance.
1. The 49ers rookies are excellent
Rookie safety Malik Mustapha intercepted Geno Smith first. Rookie cornerback Renardo Green intercepted him next. Rookie running back Isaac Guerendo sealed the victory with a 76-yard spring and rookie right guard Dominick Puni created the hole for him. Plus rookie linebacker Tatum Bethune recovered a fumble on special teams. The only rookie who didn't play well was rookie punt returner Jacob Cowing who couldn't stay on his feet, but he still has potential as a wide receiver. And Ricky Pearsall will begin practicing this week. What a rookie class.
2. The defense still can't close
It was facing a Seahawks offense that isn't particularly good. But with 4:46 left in the game, the 49ers gave up a 52-yard touchdown pass to D.K. Metcalf that didn't count because the Seahawks committed an illegal shift penalty. Which means the 49ers got lucky. Three minutes later, the 49ers gave up a touchdown catch to Tyler Lockett which cut their lead to five points. Every week, the 49ers defense seems to wear down in the fourth quarter.
3. The special teams still stink
The 49ers gave up a kick return for a touchdown. Then later in the game, kicker Matthew Wright separated his shoulder making a tackle to prevent a second kick return for a touchdown. Just last week, Jake Moody did the same thing. The 49ers might have the worst special teams in the league. It will cost them more games this season.
4. The offense still kicks too many short field goals
The 49ers scored three touchdowns in the red zone, but also kicked a 25-yard field goal, a 35-yard field goal and a 41-yard field goal. The 49ers have way too much talent on offense to stall half the time they're inside the 25-yard line. And yet they're extremely reliant on George Kittle making difficult catches in the end zone. Where's the creativity?
5. The 49ers never will lose to Geno Smith
He's not a bad quarterback, but he's not a good one, either. He plays just well enough to lose. He definitely doesn't evelate his team. In fact, he holds back a talented Seahawks offense. That's why he's 0-5 against the 49ers. You could replace him with Jimmy Garoppolo and the Seahawks would be no worse. You know the 49ers hope Smith remains the Seahawks quarterbacks for years to come.