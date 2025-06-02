Assessing 49ers DE Mykel Williams' Chances to Win Defensive ROY
The 49ers will give Mykel Williams every opportunity to win the Defensive Rookie of the Year Award next season.
He most likely will start at defensive end right away opposite Nick Bosa. He's supposed to be an elite run defender and if that ability translates to the pros, the 49ers will improve quickly and he'll get credit.
In passing situations, he most likely will slide over to defensive tackle and play next to Bosa or Bryce Huff, the veteran edge rusher the 49ers are acquiring via trade with the Eagles. And if Williams can record close to double-digit sacks, he very well could be the Defensive ROY.
Bleacher Report recently broke down Williams' chances to win the award.
"Mykel Williams expects to have a prominent role for the San Francisco 49ers defense in 2025," writes Bleacher Report's Damian Parson. "He was drafted for his high-ceiling tools and elite physical traits/body type but lacked pass-rushing productivity.
"The Georgia product is a floor-raising talent against the run. This is where his impact will be felt initially as a rookie. He will be paired with star defensive end Nick Bosa and returning defensive coordinator Robert Saleh. That bodes well for a developmental pass-rusher.
"The Niners recently completed a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles for edge-rusher Bryce Huff. This move adds a more dynamic element to their pass rush. The other benefit is Williams doesn't have to align on the edges to be successful or impactful. He is accustomed to being used as a 4i interior defensive lineman.
"If the 20-year-old is deployed more as an interior rusher, it will create more advantageous matchups for him physically against less athletic and shorter armed interior lineman.
"Williams shouldn't worry about snap share because his run defense will more than likely place him close to a starting role during his rookie season. From there, he has to unleash his skill set and display why his ceiling is so high."
Fortunately for Williams, he should see plenty of one-on-one matchups thanks to the presence of Bosa and Huff. So if Williams is the real deal, we'll see that right away.
Still, Williams doesn't turn 21 until June 29. He probably won't hit his peak for another five or six years.