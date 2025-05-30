Assessing The 49ers Roster as OTAs Begin: Offense
The 49ers' schedule is the NFL’s easiest in a decade, but on paper isn’t on the field. Chicago is vastly improved and Cleveland defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz is 9-1 vs. Kyle Shanahan. The challenge for Shanahan is to get his team up and running early amidst a number of question marks.
Quarterback
The value of Brock Purdy’s extension is the flexibility of the contract. If Purdy succeeds, the money escalates, or he can renegotiate. If the team fails, there are outs where Shanahan, John Lynch, and Purdy could all go by April 1, 2027 in an organizational reboot.
For Purdy, the contract is done, he’s healthy, he’s put in body work, it’s an optimal situation for him to produce. If he goes down, Mac Jones can step in and the team is still quite capable of winning games.
Running Back
Christian McCaffrey is fully heathy but that’s not the test. His injuries are tied to usage, how many games can he play with 20+ touches before getting hurt?
In essence this is a contract year for McCaffrey as the team can get out of the final two years of his deal by cutting him after this season and taking a $14 million dead cap hit. McCaffrey will push for the touches to give him a chance to stay through 2027 and get the $24 million in the final year of his contract.
Rookie Jordan James is a one-cut back, he’s best between the tackles and is likely used in short yardage and the red zone. He lacks the skillsets and breakaway speed to start as a bell cow if McCaffrey is hurt. If McCaffrey goes down, running back becomes a committee of specialists, James inside, Isaac Guerendo as a home run threat, and the offense turns more predictable.
McCaffrey staying healthy and returning to his 2023 speed is the key success factor of the season on offense. Grant Cohn reported from OTAs that to his eye McCaffrey lacked a 5th gear and burst. If that bears out, trouble.
Wide Receiver
After taking four receivers in the last two drafts, the time for the youth movement is now. No Deebo Samuel, no Brandon Aiyuk until mid-season, no Demarcus Robinson for the first three games. Some are calling for the Niners to sign Amari Cooper but that’s wanting a name to address anxiety and uncertainty. It’s time to plant seeds, not buy trees.
Ricky Pearsall and Jacob Cowing have been working out with Purdy, that’ll help. Jauan Jennings is in a contract year and reports indicate he is in prime shape at OTAs. Rookie Jordan Watkins will need to contribute, and has some Deebo wide back to his game.
I think Pearsall could be a Comeback Player of the Year candidate. He has a compelling story and will get the targets. However, he has to be healthy. He has a tweaked hamstring and is being held out of OTAs. Availability is becoming a concern.
Tight End
George Kittle is the best tight end in the game and was paid that way in his extension. If he’s injured and out for a long stretch, it’s game over, the roster lacks a second tight end receiving threat. The hope of drafting one didn’t materialize. At least Kittle gets some blocking help. He should get more targets with Shanahan no longer force-feeding Samuel.
Center
Jake Brendel is a favorite of offensive line coach Chris Foerster, but not the fans and especially PFF, who rank him as the league’s worst starting center. Matt Hennessy was signed to a multi-year deal late last year, the Niners considered drafting him in the third round back in 2020. It’ll be an open competition, but given Foerster’s preference it will be tough for Hennessy to win the job.
Guard
Dominick Puni will lock down the right side for years. Left guard is open with the departure of Aaron Banks. Ben Bartch and Spencer Burford compete to replace him. Bartch looked good last year but got hurt quickly. Burford is getting paid far more and that can factor in. Rookie Connor Colby will also get a look, but his college film is mediocre, he was a 7th rounder for a reason.
Tackle
Yet again, Shanahan as defacto GM kicked the can at tackle. He can argue defense got their turn this year, offense next year, but not drafting a tackle for years may force their hand. A tackle may have to be the first rounder next year.
Video just came out of Trent Williams working out in a gym, he wasn’t seen at OTAs. Colton McKivitz upped his game with Puni next to him, he’s in a contract year now. Andre Dillard and Austen Pleasents are the swing tackles. Despite reports, D.J. Humphries was never signed, and he remains an unsigned free agent.