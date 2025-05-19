All 49ers

The Best-Kept Secret on the 49ers' Roster

The 49ers have one most star-studded rosters in the NFL.

Nov 10, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Ricky Pearsall (14) celebrates with wide receiver Jauan Jennings (15) after scoring a touchdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
Christian McCaffrey, George Kittle, Fred Warner, Nick Bosa, Brock Purdy -- they're all household names and the 49ers pay them a ton of money.

And then there's Jauan Jennings, who's entering the final season of his contract and is set to earn just $7.5 million this year despite catching just one fewer pass than Kittle did in 2024. That's why Bleacher Report says Jennings is the 49ers' best-kept secret.

"San Francisco’s receiving corps was a mess last year between Deebo Samuel’s declining production, Brandon Aiyuk seeking a new contract and then suffering a season-ending knee injury, and Ricky Pearsall beginning the campaign on the NFI list after getting shot in the chest," writes Bleacher Report's Matt Holder.

"But the silver lining is that it paved the way for Jennings to have a breakout performance.

"In the three years prior to 2024, the 2020 seventh-round pick had 78 catches for 963 yards and seven touchdowns. But he managed to double his career production last season with 77 grabs, 975 yards and six scores. That sets up for Jennings to be a quality WR3, at the least, now that Samuel is in Washington."

Jennings' breakout season actually began in the Super Bowl where he outshined Kittle, Aiyuk and Samuel and probably would have been the Super Bowl MVP had the 49ers not collapsed in overtime.

Now, it seems as though Jennings most likely will sign with another team next year -- the 49ers probably won't be able to pay him after paying Aiyuk and Purdy.

Enjoy the 49ers' best-kept secret while you can.

