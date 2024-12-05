Bezos Expected to Buy the Bears, and How that Could Impact The 49ers
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is rumored to be the frontrunner to buy the Chicago Bears from the McCaskey family. The Bears have a new stadium in development, they have Caleb Williams and a talented young roster - and they’re looking for a coach. That's where Kyle Shanahan could potentially come into play.
Add the Bezos rumor to speculation from Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio that the Bears may be interested in Kyle Shanahan and in theory it could be mutual, with Shanahan possibly looking for a fresh start.
Shanahan’s potential interest could go up if one of the richest men in the world buys the Bears. If Bezos then clears out the management team, or is willing to give Shanahan final personnel control, that could create an intriguing opportunity in Chicago.
Do I think it happens? No. However, if Shanahan is at least reviewing potential options, Chicago with Bezos as owner is worth his consideration. A flagship NFL team, a new palace on the way, a young team with a talented quarterback in place and a good defense, and an owner that can pay him top-of-the-league money long-term.
I do not think the Yorks are looking to let go of Shanahan, but if he asked out, I expect they would honor his request. Particularly given that Bezos would pay the full $14 million salary.
Would Chicago be willing to give picks for Shanahan? I wouldn’t hold out expectations for a draft windfall. Maybe a 2nd this year and next? All this talk of first round picks, they’re just too valuable of an asset, and the Yorks will likely demand less in compensation if they don’t have to pay any of Shanahan’s salary going forward.
Again, I do not think Shanahan will ask out, and I don't believe the Yorks want to move on from him. The news is if Bezos buys the Bears that makes Chicago an even more attractive option, and it's worth keeping an eye on developments.
The Yorks
Could the Yorks sell the 49ers? They say they’re not interested, plus they host the Super Bowl next year and World Cup matches in 2026. After that, if the offer is well above market value it’s at least a possibility.
Oracle founder Larry Ellison tried to buy the Golden State Warriors, perhaps he would make a bid to buy the Niners. Silicon Valley and the peninsula have no shortage of other potential suitors worth the GDP of small countries.
The cost of owning and operating pro sports teams continues to skyrocket as leagues sign massive broadcasting rights deals and contracts track with that. Even the Yorks a few years ago said they were scaling back spending after large outlays for several consecutive years. Rumors claimed ownership was unhappy with the large upfront cash outlays that Shanahan requested to extend Christian McCaffrey, Brandon Aiyuk, and Trent Williams.
An extension for Brock Purdy sits on the horizon looming over the franchise. It’s worth pointing out that Purdy’s agent Kyle Strongin represents Jacksonville quarterback Trevor Lawrence, and negotiated a five-year $275 million deal. Fans focus exclusively on the cap hits of the contract. The Yorks will focus on how much of the contract is guaranteed, and how much has to be paid upfront. Lawrence received $200 million guaranteed, and $142 million upfront. Purdy would be less, but how much less? That will depend on his performance this year and presumably next.
Negotiating the cap requires a huge amount of upfront cash that is going up significantly every year. It’s part of why the McCaskeys may sell to Bezos soon, and why family ownership groups across all pro sports may look to sell in the next few years.
The league owners voted recently to allow themselves to partner with private equity firms to give the firms as much as 10% of ownership. That was to help deal with the increase in operating costs.
I don’t think the Yorks are in a position where they would need to sell, but the growing financial requirements of operating an NFL team may lead them to take an attractive offer down the road.