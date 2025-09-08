The Biggest Heroes from the 49ers' 17-13 Win Over Seahawks
The 49ers kept giving the game away, and Seattle refused to take it, giving Nick Bosa the opportunity to force a Sam Darnold fumble on the San Francisco 13 with 42 seconds left in the game-defining play of an unlikely 17-13 49er win.
This may have been a win the battle, lose the war game for the Niners though, as the team’s heavy reliance on fragile veterans to stay healthy has already been exposed in Week 1. That said, this is still a win, and an important win in the division.
Game Balls
Nick Bosa–Six tackles, three tackles for loss, and the sack and fumble recovery to win the game.
Christian McCaffrey–Good thing he could play. 142 yards of total offense, including nine catches on ten targets for 73 yards.
Jake Tonges—A diving grab for a key first down in the red zone, and a leap to snatch the ball away from Seattle’s Riq Woolen for the go-ahead score. The definitive “next man up” game.
Ricky Pearsall—Four catches for 108 yards, including a 45-yarder to set up the winning touchdown.
Marques Sigle—Five tackles and a critical fumble recovery.
Robert Saleh—A smoke and mirrors victory, an inexperienced group held down the fort.
Also, a tip of the cap to: George Kittle when he did play, he was high impact. Fred Warner solid as always. Renardo Green that strip after Jaxon Smith-Njigba had caught the ball was one of the critical plays of the game. Dee Winters made some big plays. Sam Okuayinonu’s strip to create the fumble was big too.
Penalty Flags
Jake Moody—He doinks a 27-yard field goal and has another kick blocked. There’s no reason to keep him, none. Yet Kyle Shanahan likely will. However, Moody is in danger now. One strike, I expect he has two left. If it were up to anyone but Shanahan, Moody would not have made the roster. Now here we are. If not for Bosa, Moody is the reason for the defeat.
Big Picture
This season is built on the premise that the Niners’ top seven players will carry a young team until it’s ready. However, several players parachuting into the opener by only returning for the last week of practice takes that idea to its limits - and it very nearly cost the Niners the game.
Kittle out of the game with a hamstring, Jennings out with a shoulder. Fred Warner is hurt and comes back, Trent Williams the same, in a game where he did not play well. Trent will need to play his way into shape; it’ll take a few games. McCaffrey had a high-impact game overall; however, he was great in the air but not on the ground at 3.1 yards per carry.
Brock Purdy makes two ill-advised picks when he’s flushed out by pressure and forces the ball. Not having Kittle in particular hurts him. Kittle is a safety blanket preventing poor decisions.
Pearsall made big plays. He is ready for the moment, but while he had over 100 yards, it was four catches on seven targets. The Niner passing game must get more efficient, but that’ll be hard to do if Kittle and Jennings are out or limited. Fortunately, the Niners have the semi-bye of playing New Orleans next week.
The Other Side
Seattle should have won this game multiple times. Klint Kubiak prevented the win with an ultra-conservative game plan, afraid to throw the ball despite Smith-Njigba winning constantly, despite the Niner safeties playing in the parking lot, and Darnold having success when he threw at them. Kubiak lost this game. Well, Kubiak, Darnold, and Riq Woolen.
Prediction (0-1)
I had Seattle 20-17, which would have been the score if not for Bosa.
Next Week: At New Orleans
I watched the Saints-Arizona game. New Orleans doesn’t have enough talent. The Niners should go to 2-0.