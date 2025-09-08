San Francisco 49ers 17, Seattle Seahawks 13: Grades
SEATTLE -- The 49ers just pulled off a clutch 17-13 win over the Seattle Seahawks on the road. Here are the 49ers' grades for this performance.
QUARTERBACK: C-PLUS
Brock Purdy made some nice plays in the fourth quarter, but he was one of the main reasons this game was so close. He played well early when he had all his weapons, but when George Kittle and Jauan Jennings went down, Purdy started playing like he did last year when he tried to be the hero. Suddenly, he was doing too much and forcing passes to covered receivers. As a result, he threw two picks. And with the game on the line, he threw a pass right to cornerback Riq Woolen, and tight end Jake Tonges heroically stepped in front of Woolen, jumped and made a Dwight-Clark-esque catch to win the game. Which means that a third-string tight end bailed out the seventh-highest-paid player in the NFL. Purdy has to play better. No excuses.
RUNNING BACKS: C
Christian McCaffrey touched the ball a whopping 31 times despite playing through a mild calf strain. And while he performed well as a scatback/receiver, he struggled as a ball carrier, averaging just 3.1 yards per carry. He doesn't have the same juice he had two years ago -- that's painfully obvious. And he won't hold up all season if the 49ers keep overusing him. Unfortunately for the 49ers, his backup, Brian Robinson Jr., isn't particularly dynamic. They really shouldn't have traded Jordan Mason.
WIDE RECEIVERS: B
Ricky Pearsall had four catches for 108 yards, and he made the 45-yard catch that set up the game-winning touchdown. Pearsall is by far the most explosive player on the 49ers' offense -- they need to get him the ball much more often. His counterpart, Jauan Jennings, left the game early with a shoulder injury, which is what often happens to players who skip camp. They get injured before they get into football shape.
TIGHT ENDS: A
George Kittle made four catches and scored a touchdown before leaving the game with a hamstring injury that could keep him out for a few weeks. His backups, Luke Farrell and Jake Tonges, both made clutch catches. Tonges in particular was the M.V.P. The 49ers don't win this game without him making an incredible catch in the end zone. He's a good player.
OFFENSIVE LINE: C
They gave up just one sack, but also got pushed around in the running game. And at one point, Trent Williams hobbled off the field before hobbling back on. The 49ers can't afford him to go down.
DEFENSIVE LINE: B-PLUS
They absolutely shut down two good running backs, and then Nick Bosa ended the game when he pushed Seahawks right tackle Abe Lucas into Sam Darnold's throwing arm in the red zone and Darnold fumbled. Bosa is the closer on this team.
LINEBACKERS: A
Fred Warner left the game briefly, came back and dominated. His running mate, Dee Winters, was just as good. It seems the 49ers made the right decision letting Dre Greenlaw leave. Winters is better than him at this point in their careers.
DEFENSIVE BACKS: A-MINUS
Granted, the Seahawks don't really have anyone other than Jaxon Smith-Njigba who can threaten the 49ers' defensive backs. Still, these guys did what they were supposed to do, and that's play well. Renardo Green gave up a long catch in the fourth quarter, but collectively, this group gave up no touchdown catches. We'll see how they perform against a team with real weapons.
SPECIAL TEAMS: F
Jake Moody missed a 27-yard field goal attempt off the left upright, and his second attempt got blocked. I fully expect the 49ers to release Moody this week. They have no choice. He made this game more interesting than it needed to be.
COACHES: B
The 49ers kept saying all offseason that they were prepared to take their lumps early this season, and we assumed they were talking about their defense which has 8 new starters. But the defense was outstanding today. It stuffed the run, pressured the quarterback and covered extremely well. It carried the team. Meanwhile, Kyle Shanahan's group, which has been together for years, looked mediocre at best. He overused Christian McCaffrey yet again, and he forgot about Pearsall for two quarters. And every time Moody misses a kick, that's Shanahan's fault for drafting him and keeping him on the team this long. The best thing Shanahan did today was chew up clock and keep Saleh's defense fresh. The 49ers can't ever let Saleh leave the organization again. He's by far the best coach on the team.