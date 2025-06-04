The Biggest Nightmare Scenario for the 49ers this Season
The 49ers came to an interesting conclusion last season.
After winning just six games and missing the playoffs, they didn't blame their starting quarterback, Brock Purdy. Instead, they blamed the defense, special teams and coaches. So they overhauled the roster, revamped the assistant coaching staff and made Brock Purdy the seventh-highest-paid player in the NFL.
Congratulations, Brock.
Now that Robert Saleh is back and the 49ers have a new special teams coach, they expect Purdy to lead them back to the playoffs for years to come. But what if last season was his fault? What if his regression was the beginning of a trend and not a one-season aberration?
That's the 49ers' biggest nightmare scenario this year according to Bleacher Report.
"Just after landing a big-money long-term contract, Brock Purdy continues to regress significantly with a depleted supporting cast, and the 49ers find themselves handcuffed for years to come," writes Bleacher Report's Brad Gagnon.
Fortunately for the 49ers, they structured Purdy's contract in such a way that if he does continue to regress, they can get out of it after 2026. So it's really just a one-year extension, not a five-year extension.