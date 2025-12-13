One Critical Aspect the 49ers are Emphasizing to Brock Purdy

An issue for the San Francisco 49ers going into their matchup with the Cleveland Browns was Brock Purdy.

He was coming off an abysmal performance against the Carolina Panthers, where he threw three first-half interceptions. If he did that against a defense that wasn’t threatening, he was bound to struggle against a fairly elite Browns’ defense in the cold.

However, Purdy was incredible in that game. His stats weren’t anything special, but he played a clean, smart, and impactful game. What allowed Purdy to play so well was thanks to the critical aspect that the 49ers coaches were emphasizing during the week.

49ers had a clear message to Brock Purdy

“I think one thing we really emphasized in that game was we can't hold the ball against that pass rush,” said offensive coordinator Klay Kubiak. “If you're gonna sit there and take a couple hitches, the ball's got to go or you got to run or you got to get the ball out of your hands because those guys, that pocket was collapsing. We knew the challenge, so it was a point of emphasis for sure. We just didn't want him holding the ball and a turnover to cost us in that game.”

Purdy’s performance perfectly illustrated the coaching points Kubiak made. Credit to him for knowing what was best and for Purdy to execute it. Now, the 49ers just need him to continue this.

It has to be a continual point of emphasis. Purdy gets too reckless and especially holds onto the football for way too long. Kubiak was asked if that was being emphasized to him at his press conference on Thursday.

“It's always the emphasis. We want every play to be decisive as we can, but Brock's made a living on holding the ball and making plays too and you don't wanna take away that skill of his. I'd have to go through and look at all the interceptions and tell you why, but I think some of it's just missing the throws.

“Some of it’s not the best play design. That happened earlier in the year against Seattle where we put him in a position that wasn't a great call, but you got to balance those two things. You want him to be decisive as he can be, but you also want him to be the playmaker he tends to be when he can get outside the pocket and hold the ball. So just constantly weighing those things and balancing it out.”

While Kubiak does have some sense in his answer, the coaches need to get him to perform as he did in Cleveland more often. Maybe that is the key to getting him out of his entrenched backyard football mentality.

By drilling the message of getting the football out quickly, perhaps Purdy starts to find that middle ground of playmaker and caretaker again.

