The biggest positive from San Francisco 49ers' blowout preseason loss
The San Francisco 49ers got blown out by the Denver Broncos 30-9. An ugly game got worse as it went, and it is easy for 49ers fans to leave with a sour taste in their mouths. However, if you think back to the first quarter, there is reason to be positive. That starts with Robert Saleh.
Robert Saleh is bringing the San Francisco 49ers' defense back
The Denver Broncos played their starters into the second quarter. There were only three or four 49ers defensive players that the team hopes will make an impact this season. However, after one quarter, the Broncos' starters were shut out, and they settled for a field goal after their third drive of the game.
Overall, the 49ers' defense held the Broncos' starters to 56 yards on 19 plays with a safety. Bo Nix was 6-11 for 31 yards. He looked a bit lost out there and was struggling all night.
The 49ers' defense had something to do with that. They got after it in the run game. Both Kalia Davis and CJ West got push that disrupted running lanes, and Tatum Bethune looked faster than ever at linebacker. Dallis Flowers, Darrell Luter, and Chase Lucas all made significant plays as the starting cornerbacks.
Saleh blitzed at the right times. He sat back and made Nix make throws into tight windows at the right times. He flat-out beat Sean Payton when Payton had the advantage in personnel.
The 49ers gave up 30 points, but a flurry of them came from the offense's ineptitude and Carter Bradley turning the football over.
Saleh has always been a great coordinator. You can argue that the 49ers' defense was at its best with Saleh, and that includes the time with DeMeco Ryans. His stint with the New York Jets did not go well, but a lot of that had to do with the offense and the political aspect of being a head coach. When it comes to just coaching defense, he is one of the best.
Nick Bosa immediately saw the difference that Saleh can bring, and now the fans are starting to see how much more buttoned up the unit looks.
If this is what the 49ers are going to get with backups in a preseason setting, it could be a strong sign of what is to come when the team has its starters playing. In a game that had minimal positive aspects, the return of Saleh should be celebrated.