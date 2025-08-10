49ers Showcase Optimism on Defense in Preseason Loss to the Broncos
The first preseason game is in the books for the San Francisco 49ers. They suffer a defeat at home to the Denver Broncos 30-9.
As expected, all of the 49ers' starters didn't suit up in this game. That includes rookie cornerback Upton Stout. Unless he has a new injury, his inactive status indicates he is the starter.
It would've been sweet to see a little playing time from some starters, but it wasn't needed for the 49ers, especially on defense.
The 49ers' second-team defense, maybe even partially third-team, held the first-team offense of the Broncos, led by Bo Nix, to 56 yards and three points on 18 plays.
Now, some of that is because Nix was playing errantly, but it's still insane for a bunch of backups to stifle a starting unit. The Broncos have to be embarrassed of themselves.
As for the 49ers, they have to feel thrilled with how they played collectively on defense. A touchdown wasn't allowed until less than two minutes were left in the first half.
The defense looked significantly more organized in this game than it did for the majority of the 2024 season. It just goes to show how critical bringing Robert Saleh back was.
Just imagine if the 49ers had played with some or all of their starters in this game like the Broncos did. It would've been a demolition job by the 49ers against them.
Rookie Marques Sigle was the standout on defense. He was everywhere before he exited the game due to an injury. Cornerback Chase Lucas was also flying around and played well, too.
Denver should feel fortunate that Kyle Shanahan doesn't like to play the starters in the first preseason game. Once Denver's starters went out, they had better success on offense.
As for the offense, they were excellent on their opening series, which finished with a touchdown. Mac Jones had a sweet dime to rookie wide receiver Jordan Watkins for 50 yards.
Everything else on that drive was a typically methodical opening 49ers series. What makes that opening series more impressive is that it was against Denver's first-team defense.
Following the opening touchdown scoring drive, the 49ers' offense couldn't get much going. It was mainly due to left tackle Spencer Burford being outclassed.
He had the unfortunate assignment of facing off against Denver's premier pass rusher, Nik Bonitto. Burford had no shot against him.
Three plays in a row on the second series on offense for the 49ers, Bonitto blew past Burford. Jones had no chance of getting a pass off. By the time he got to the top of his dropback, he faced pressure.
It serves as a reminder of how doomed the 49ers are if (when) Trent Williams misses games. Other than that, there wasn't anything significantly notable. The 49ers' offense was completely stagnant.
Well, there was one, and that is quarterback Carter Bradley, who is the football version of watching paint dry. He is incredibly boring and even made me start to dislike the game of football.
For anyone who watched every snap he played, I am sorry. Hopefully, none of us watching the next preseason game of the 49ers will have to experience that again.
Only two more preseason games to go with the Las Vegas Raiders up next.