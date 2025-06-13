All 49ers

The Biggest Question Facing the 49ers in 2025

So many things went wrong for the 49ers last season, it's hard to know where to start.

Jun 11, 2025; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey speaks to the media following a team OTA at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images
They never really came together as a team. Lots of veterans blew off OTAs and training camp. And after a few key players got injured, the 49ers lost seven of their last eight games.

Now, the have to prove that they can bounce back. That's the biggest question they're facing according to NFL.com.

"There are a lot of questions for the 49ers to answer after finishing 6-11 last season, but it's not like they don't have talent," writes NFL.com's Jeffri Chadiha. "The real issue is whether they can stay healthy and if the return of defensive coordinator Robert Saleh can energize a defense that finished 29th in points allowed. That unit could look a lot better if rookie edge rusher Mykel Williams can be the perfect complement to All-Pro Nick Bosa. It's been years since the 49ers could line up with two bookends capable of hounding opposing passers.

"That defense also needs to improve because the 49ers will be going through their own transition on offense. Wide receiver Deebo Samuel is gone and fellow wideout Brandon Aiyuk is returning from a torn ACL. That puts a heavier burden on quarterback Brock Purdy to utilize players like Jauan Jennings and Ricky Pearsall in the passing game. Of course, it also will help if running back Christian McCaffrey can play in more than four games, as he did last season. It's clear that plenty of things have to go right for the 49ers to be playoff contenders again. It's also true that several core players still remain from a team that played in four conference championship games and two Super Bowls in the last six years. They'll be better than most think."

Chadiha is absolutely correct that the 49ers will be better if they can just stay healthy unlike last season. Unfortunately for the 49ers, lots of players are injured right now. We're talking Brandon Aiyuk, Ricky Pearsall, Jauan Jennings, Mykel Williams, Alfred Collins, Yetur Gross-Matos, Malik Mustapha, Ji'Ayir Brown and Marques Sigle.

Ultimately, this season will come down to the performances of Christian McCaffrey and Trent Williams. They're the two most essential players on the team because the 49ers don't have starting-caliber players behind them.

We'll see if they play like Hall of Famers or has beens.

GRANT COHN

Grant Cohn has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily since 2011. He spent the first nine years of his career with the Santa Rosa Press Democrat where he wrote the Inside the 49ers blog and covered famous coaches and athletes such as Jim Harbaugh, Colin Kaepernick and Patrick Willis. In 2012, Inside the 49ers won Sports Blog of the Year from the Peninsula Press Club. In 2020, Cohn joined FanNation and began writing All49ers. In addition, he created a YouTube channel which has become the go-to place on YouTube to consume 49ers content. Cohn's channel typically generates roughly 3.5 million viewers per month, while the 49ers' official YouTube channel generates roughly 1.5 million viewers per month. Cohn live streams almost every day and posts videos hourly during the football season. Cohn is committed to asking the questions that 49ers fans want answered, and providing the most honest and interactive coverage in the country. His loyalty is to the reader and the viewer, not the team or any player or coach. Cohn is a new-age multimedia journalist with an old-school mentality, because his father is Lowell Cohn, the legendary sports columnist for the San Francisco Chronicle from 1979 to 1993. The two have a live podcast every Tuesday. Grant Cohn grew up in Oakland and studied English Literature at UCLA from 2006 to 2010. He currently lives in Oakland with his wife.

