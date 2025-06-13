The Biggest Question Facing the 49ers in 2025
So many things went wrong for the 49ers last season, it's hard to know where to start.
They never really came together as a team. Lots of veterans blew off OTAs and training camp. And after a few key players got injured, the 49ers lost seven of their last eight games.
Now, the have to prove that they can bounce back. That's the biggest question they're facing according to NFL.com.
"There are a lot of questions for the 49ers to answer after finishing 6-11 last season, but it's not like they don't have talent," writes NFL.com's Jeffri Chadiha. "The real issue is whether they can stay healthy and if the return of defensive coordinator Robert Saleh can energize a defense that finished 29th in points allowed. That unit could look a lot better if rookie edge rusher Mykel Williams can be the perfect complement to All-Pro Nick Bosa. It's been years since the 49ers could line up with two bookends capable of hounding opposing passers.
"That defense also needs to improve because the 49ers will be going through their own transition on offense. Wide receiver Deebo Samuel is gone and fellow wideout Brandon Aiyuk is returning from a torn ACL. That puts a heavier burden on quarterback Brock Purdy to utilize players like Jauan Jennings and Ricky Pearsall in the passing game. Of course, it also will help if running back Christian McCaffrey can play in more than four games, as he did last season. It's clear that plenty of things have to go right for the 49ers to be playoff contenders again. It's also true that several core players still remain from a team that played in four conference championship games and two Super Bowls in the last six years. They'll be better than most think."
Chadiha is absolutely correct that the 49ers will be better if they can just stay healthy unlike last season. Unfortunately for the 49ers, lots of players are injured right now. We're talking Brandon Aiyuk, Ricky Pearsall, Jauan Jennings, Mykel Williams, Alfred Collins, Yetur Gross-Matos, Malik Mustapha, Ji'Ayir Brown and Marques Sigle.
Ultimately, this season will come down to the performances of Christian McCaffrey and Trent Williams. They're the two most essential players on the team because the 49ers don't have starting-caliber players behind them.
We'll see if they play like Hall of Famers or has beens.