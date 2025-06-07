The Biggest Storyline of 49ers Minicamp
Mandatory minicamp starts on Tuesday and ends on Wednesday for the 49ers. And this year, there are lots of intriguing storylines.
How does Brock Purdy handle his new contract extension? How does Robert Saleh remake the 49ers defense? Which young players will assert themselves as crucial contributors?
But the most intriguing storyline according to CBS Sports is Christian McCaffrey. How does he look after missing most of last season due to injuries?
"In 2023, three-time Pro Bowl running back McCaffrey was the NFL's Offensive Player of the Year, and the 49ers reached overtime of the Super Bowl before losing to the Kansas City Chiefs," writes CBS Sports' Garrett Podell.
"In 2024, McCaffrey played four games while dealing with bilateral Achilles tendonitis and a PCL injury in his knee, and the 49ers went 6-11. Those 11 losses were tied for second by a team in the season after a Super Bowl loss ever.
"How much the soon-to-be 29-year-old running back participates in mandatory minicamp and how he looks will be something to watch because San Francisco's 2025 hopes may rest on his banged up body."
McCaffrey was a full participant in OTAs, which is a very good sign considering those are voluntary. Barring injury, he will be on the field for mandatory minicamp and he will practice as hard as anyone on the team.
But that doesn't mean he'll look like prime McCaffrey. He might look good at times, but he never will be as quick and explosive as he was when he was 27 before he tore his PCL and had bilateral Achilles tendonitis. Those injuries take a toll on a player's body, and McCaffrey is old for a running back.
Still, expect to read lots of reports about how great McCaffrey looks in practice. It's what people want to hear.