The Biggest Surprise of the Offseason for the 49ers

The biggest surprise of the offseason for the 49ers isn't necessarily who they lost, it's who they kept.

Jan 5, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; San Francisco 49ers defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos (94) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
We knew the 49ers would let lots of expensive veterans leave this offseason as they prepare to make Brock Purdy one of the highest-paid players in the NFL. But we didn't know they would keep defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos of all people.

The 49ers signed Gross-Matos last year. He started zero games and missed six with a knee injury. In the 11 games he played, he recorded four sacks, but three of those came against the Chicago Bears who gave up a league-high 68 sacks last season. Plus they had just fired their head coach.

In the other 10 games, Gross-Matos had merely one sack. In addition, he received a terrible run-defense grade from Pro Football Focus for the season.

You'd understand the 49ers keeping Gross-Matos for another season if he were cheap because he's only 27. But he's not cheap. His salary cap hit for 2025 is $9.473 million, which is the sixth-highest cap hit on the team. Meaning he has a higher cap hit than Christian McCaffrey, Deommodore Lenoir and Brock Purdy.

So the 49ers must expect him to start this year. Why else would they pay him so much money when they're cutting costs virtually everywhere else?

Expect Gross-Matos to start at defensive end opposite Nick Bosa and play there on first and second down. Then, on third down Gross-Matos will move to defensive tackle and rush from the interior.

If Gross-Matos stays healthy, he will play more than 800 snaps this year. Unfortunately for the 49ers, Gross-Matos has been durable for just one season in his career, and that was 2022.

GRANT COHN

Grant Cohn has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily since 2011. He spent the first nine years of his career with the Santa Rosa Press Democrat where he wrote the Inside the 49ers blog and covered famous coaches and athletes such as Jim Harbaugh, Colin Kaepernick and Patrick Willis. In 2012, Inside the 49ers won Sports Blog of the Year from the Peninsula Press Club. In 2020, Cohn joined FanNation and began writing All49ers. In addition, he created a YouTube channel which has become the go-to place on YouTube to consume 49ers content. Cohn's channel typically generates roughly 3.5 million viewers per month, while the 49ers' official YouTube channel generates roughly 1.5 million viewers per month. Cohn live streams almost every day and posts videos hourly during the football season. Cohn is committed to asking the questions that 49ers fans want answered, and providing the most honest and interactive coverage in the country. His loyalty is to the reader and the viewer, not the team or any player or coach. Cohn is a new-age multimedia journalist with an old-school mentality, because his father is Lowell Cohn, the legendary sports columnist for the San Francisco Chronicle from 1979 to 1993. The two have a live podcast every Tuesday. Grant Cohn grew up in Oakland and studied English Literature at UCLA from 2006 to 2010. He currently lives in Oakland with his wife.

