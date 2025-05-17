Bleacher Report: The 49ers Have the NFL's Second-Best Offense
The 49ers don't know what to expect from their defense this season considering it could start up to six rookies. But they should know what to expect from their offense.
Nine starters are returning to the 49ers offense, including their quarterback, Brock Purdy, who just signed a five-year, $265 million extension through 2030.
That's why Bleacher Report says the 49ers have the second-best offense in the NFL right now.
"The San Francisco 49ers have to be excited about their offense this year based purely on improved health," writes Bleacher Report's Brent Sobleski.
"Running back Christian McCaffrey, quarterback Brock Purdy, wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk, tight end George Kittle and left tackle Trent Williams all missed games last season because of injuries. Despite all of the unit's biggest names being dinged at one point or another, San Francisco still finished fourth overall in total offense.
"The ability to consistently field an effective and productive offense serves as a testament to head coach/play-caller Kyle Shanahan and how good he is at devising his scheme.
"Granted, Deebo Samuel is no longer with the Niners after being traded to the Washington Commanders. However, McCaffrey playing more than four games after dealing with Achilles tendonitis and a torn PCL, as well as first-round wide receiver Ricky Pearsall being with the team for a full offseason, more than makes up and surpasses that loss.
"The Niners may not be as explosive as other offenses. No unit is better prepared or coached, though."
Sobleski makes some excellent points, but I feel he gives Shanahan too much credit for the 49ers' offensive success. Because while it finished fourth in yards gained last season, it also finished just 13th in points scored and tied for 14th in red-zone-scoring efficiency. And that's because they didn't have McCaffrey.
McCaffrey is the Stephen Curry of the 49ers' offense. He is the system. He makes everyone better including Shanahan. Without McCaffrey, Shanahan is similar to Steve Kerr without Curry. And you see how that went for the Warriors in the playoffs this year.
At this point in McCaffrey's career, it's unclear how much he has left in the tank. From 2022 to 2023, he touched the ball a whopping 798 times. Then he broke down last season and averaged just 4.0 yards per carry. He didn't have his usual burst. And he got injured again after just four games. So it's hard to expect him to have an All Pro season in 2025.
In addition, Trent Williams and George Kittle miss games every season and they're only getting older, plus Aiyuk most likely will miss at least the first few games. So the offense could have lots of the same issues it had a season ago.
We'll see if the highest-paid player on the team -- Purdy -- can elevate the offense in ways he could not last season.