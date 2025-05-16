Bleacher Report Projects the 49ers to Win 9 Games in 2025
Just two years ago, the 49ers won 12 games and went to the Super Bowl.
Now, they'll be fortunate to make the playoffs according to Bleacher Report which projects the 49ers to win just nine games next season.
"Unlike last offseason, McCaffrey will participate in the team's offseason program without limitations, though you wonder if he can get through a season mostly healthy," writes Bleacher Report's Moe Moton. "The same can be said about Trent Williams at his age. San Francisco has an older offense with notable existing and potential injury concerns. So, its rebound year may not be one that includes a playoff berth."
It's notable that since the 49ers traded for Trent Williams in 2020, their record when he doesn't play is 4-12. It's also notable that McCaffrey was fully healthy last season when he finally returned from bilateral Achilles tendonitis and he still averaged just 4.0 yards per carry and re-injured himself after just four games.
McCaffrey and Williams are the two most important players on the 49ers and it's unclear how much either player has left in the tank. That's why this season seems to be a transition year for the 49ers. By 2026, they could have one of the best defenses in the NFL and an offense that complements it.
In 2025, the 49ers will have one of the youngest defenses in the NFL and an older offense that needs to carry the team. Sounds like a recipe for single-digit wins for the second season in a row.