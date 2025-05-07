Bleacher Report Ranks 49ers QB Brock Purdy 10th Among NFL Quarterbacks
It's hard to know what to make of Brock Purdy.
In 2022 and 2023, statistically he was the top quarterback in the NFL. He burst onto the scene as a starter in a way we haven't seen in a while. But in 2024, he ranked outside the top 10 in quarterback rating, completion percentage and Pro Football Focus passing grade.
And yet, Bleacher Report still ranks Purdy the 10th-best quarterback in the NFL following this year's NFL Draft.
"With injuries plaguing the 49ers across the board in 2024, Purdy was merely the NFL's 13th-highest-rated passer while ranking 17th in qualified completion percentage and throwing 12 interceptions in 15 games," writes Bleacher Report's Brad Gagnon.
"In fact, in his first 14 career games, he threw 22 touchdown passes to just four interceptions. In his 26 starts since then, that ratio has dropped to a much more pedestrian 42-to-23.
"Purdy's overall success and potential keep him in the bottom portion of this list, but I'm not convinced it will last. There's a good chance we've already seen the best of the 2022 final overall pick."
I agree with this analysis.
Not only has Purdy's production been in decline since Christmas of 2023, but he has injured his throwing arm three times in his career. His passes have noticeably less zip now than they did when he was a rookie. And his supporting cast never will be as good as it was when he first became the starter.
Once Caleb Williams, Bo Nix and J.J. McCarthy get established, Purdy probably will fall out of the top 10.