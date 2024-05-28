Bobby Turner Explains Why He Likes 49ers RB Isaac Guerendo
SANTA CLARA -- Bobby Turner is one of the best running back coaches of all time.
So when the 49ers draft a running back, you can bet he's one of their main scouts. Here's what Turner had to say recently about 49ers rookie running back Isaac Guerendo.
TURNER: "It's early, but no. 1, we were looking for speed. And he not only has the speed, but he's bigger. He's 222 pounds. And so we needed another fast runner in our offense. He doesn't have a lot of wear and tear on his body. He's very coachable. The very first thing I saw on tape was the ability to break the long runs and take it to the house. Hit the home run. I'm pretty sure he ran the fastest time at the Combine for the running backs. That was the no. 1 thing, but I saw it on tape. Now, I didn't know at the time when I was making his tape that he was the fastest running back in the draft, but I knew he could run and I knew he had size. And then when I was talking with him, he's very detailed. He understood what I was asking. He had the ability to explain it. I also want a player to know what the person next to him is doing. In other words, what are the offensive linemen's assignments? Who are the pullers? What's the most important block on that play? To be able to run with their eyes, have great vision. And then when there's daylight, to be able to hit the hole and make the big play. That whole deal, I was very impressed with him."
Q: He said you texted him a lot and he replied promptly.
TURNER: "When I say a player is professional and accountable, those are things that don't really change. Now, that doesn't mean if he didn't return those calls and he could play and help us win that I wouldn't feel the same way about him. But behind the scenes, I'm the one who's held accountable for those guys, and they usually don't change. So when they're not returning calls, not only am I working harder, everyone around me is working harder to try to get that done."
Q: How do you see Guerendo fitting into the rotation? What does he bring that's different?
TURNER: "The no. 1 thing is his speed. The other thing is his character traits. If a young man is coachable. That's what I really believe. He's coachable and has the ability to pick things up, and he has running traits. He's going to have to be able to do it all, but when you're coachable, I can coach him to do the extra things even better."