Brandon Aiyuk is Daring the 49ers to Fine him
No where to be found. Brandon Aiyuk was once again not around for practice with the San Francisco 49ers on Wednesday.
Aiyuk is daring the 49ers to fine him. This comes shortly after both Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch had intriguing press conferences regarding the matter. With Shanahan, he was hopeful that Aiyuk would participate today. If he didn't?
“I'll deal with that when that happens, if that happens," Shanahan said in an assertive tone.
Translation: "If Aiyuk continues to hold out of practice, then we will start fining him." It's officially gotten to that point for the 49ers. Lynch echoed Shanahan's sentiment. He wants Aiyuk at practice. Week 1 against the New York Jets is less than two weeks away. They need Aiyuk to be involved.
“I'm not going to get into our communication, again. But at some point, you have to play," said Lynch.
Expect the fines to begin for Aiyuk. The line has been drawn in the sand by the 49ers. Either Aiyuk can take the offer on the table or return to play in the final year of his rookie deal. It's tough to say if that will entice Aiyuk to start participating in practice.
But the 49ers have already tried to make this situation as friendly to Aiyuk as possible. They are at the point where all the focus is on the 2024 season. They want to hone in on returning and finally winning a Super Bowl. Having to deal with his contract is not what they want any longer.
It has been such a bizarre situation between the two sides. For the last four months, they have tried to find common ground on a contract extension. There is no telling how this will continue to unfold. One thing is for sure is that the 49ers are fed up.