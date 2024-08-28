All 49ers

Brandon Aiyuk is Daring the 49ers to Fine him

The 49ers sound fed up with Brandon Aiyuk continuing to miss practice.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Sep 10, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk (11) gestures at the line of scrimmage against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the first quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports / Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
No where to be found. Brandon Aiyuk was once again not around for practice with the San Francisco 49ers on Wednesday.

Aiyuk is daring the 49ers to fine him. This comes shortly after both Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch had intriguing press conferences regarding the matter. With Shanahan, he was hopeful that Aiyuk would participate today. If he didn't?

“I'll deal with that when that happens, if that happens," Shanahan said in an assertive tone.

Translation: "If Aiyuk continues to hold out of practice, then we will start fining him." It's officially gotten to that point for the 49ers. Lynch echoed Shanahan's sentiment. He wants Aiyuk at practice. Week 1 against the New York Jets is less than two weeks away. They need Aiyuk to be involved.

“I'm not going to get into our communication, again. But at some point, you have to play," said Lynch.

Expect the fines to begin for Aiyuk. The line has been drawn in the sand by the 49ers. Either Aiyuk can take the offer on the table or return to play in the final year of his rookie deal. It's tough to say if that will entice Aiyuk to start participating in practice.

But the 49ers have already tried to make this situation as friendly to Aiyuk as possible. They are at the point where all the focus is on the 2024 season. They want to hone in on returning and finally winning a Super Bowl. Having to deal with his contract is not what they want any longer.

It has been such a bizarre situation between the two sides. For the last four months, they have tried to find common ground on a contract extension. There is no telling how this will continue to unfold. One thing is for sure is that the 49ers are fed up.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

JOSE LUIS SANCHEZ III

Jose Luis Sanchez III has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily for FanNation since 2019. He started off as the lead publisher for FanNation's All49ers, then switched positions to become the Deputy Editor in 2020. Sanchez writes, edits, and produces videos daily for All49ers. He also co-hosts a show on YouTube with All49ers lead publisher Grant Cohn weekly. Prior to FanNation, Sanchez started his writing career back in 2016 for the school newspaper at Skyline college where he covered all sports team in the Bay Area. Following that from 2017 to 2019, he found a role as a contributor for FanSided's news desk along with their site's Just Blog Baby covering the Las Vegas Raiders and Golden Gate Sports every professional Bay Area sports team. Atop all of that, he was able to graduate with a Bachelors degree in Communication Studies at San Francisco State University in 2020. Sanchez is committed to ensuring he delivers transparent analysis and straightforward opinions that resonates with readers to get them thinking.

