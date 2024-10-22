Brandon Aiyuk is Validated for Contract Holdout With the 49ers
Brandon Aiyuk caused a stir when he was holding out of training camp in search of a contract extension from the San Francisco 49ers.
It was to the point where he was viewed as a "diva" for his holdout. The popular thing to do was to criticize him for it whether it was from fans or pundits alike. But Aiyuk was justified for his holdout and was proven right the moment the 49ers signed him to his desired deal.
He fought for what he believed he was worth and for security, which was arguably the most important. That security is instantly paying off after Aiyuk tore his ACL and MCL against the Kansas City Chiefs. Aiyuk is further validated for his contract holdout with the 49ers. This is what he was fighting for. At any moment an injury like this could happen.
It made zero sense for him to step onto the practice field or in a game without a new deal. He deserved it and was always justified for it. Anyone who believed he wasn't is completely delusional. Aiyuk has been a player who was shown to improve every season and rarely misses games. So, of course, he's going to want the value and security he's worked for.
You never know in the NFL. Aiyuk has always been a healthy player who rarely misses games but is now going to miss the rest of the 2024 season due to injury. In the worst-case scenario that he is never the same player again, he at least can know that his holdout wasn't for nothing. This injury is a reminder to anyone who wants to criticize a player for holding out.
Even if a player is outlandish with their value, they will still always be justified in searching for security. Trent Williams did that. He admitted he did that for the security because he knew he was up there in age. No one batted an eye at his holdout just because he is more crucial to the 49ers' success on offense. Both players were always valid. Aiyuk's injury proves that.
Shrinking the hole left by Aiyuk will be incredibly tough for the 49ers. His numbers may have been underwhelming, but his impact wasn't. Defensive coordinators were consistently making it an emphasis to plan around him. That is the influence Aiyuk has even without the ball in his hands. The 49ers lose that with him being lost for the year.
Fingers crossed for Aiyuk as he endures what Nick Bosa once called "dark times" coming back from a torn ACL.