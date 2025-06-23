Brandon Aiyuk Posts Another Cryptic Message, Still Seems Mad at 49ers
It seems like the 49ers still haven't repaired their relationship with Brandon Aiyuk.
A couple weeks ago, he posted some cryptic pictures on Instagram that seemed to take a shot at the 49ers. Today, he posted more cryptic messages, this time on his YouTube channel which is slightly under the radar. Had he posted the same message on X, this probably would be national news.
"They was talking bout trading me while I was off percocets/muscle relaxers and peeing in a cup by my bed!" Aiyuk wrote. "Couldn’t walk for 10 weeks ain’t nobody trading for me 🤣💀"
I could be wrong, but it seems like Aiyuk is still upset that the 49ers tried to trade him this offseason while he was rehabbing from a torn ACL, MCL and meniscus. Which is to be expected. Most professional athletes would feel slighted in his position.
A few weeks ago, general manager John Lynch said the 49ers' relationship with Aiyuk is good. "In families, you have little spats, and then you give a big hug at the end, and you work together, and that's where we're at," Lynch said.
Apparently, that's not where they're at. Or, that's not where Aiyuk is at. It doesn't seem like he was involved in any big hugs with Lynch or other members of the 49ers front office.
Lynch can say that everything is fine, but every few weeks Aiyuk will contradict him. Which means the 49ers need to make him happy or ship him out of town. Those are the two options.
Keeping him and letting him take shots at the 49ers on social media isn't an option.