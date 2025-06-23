All 49ers

Brandon Aiyuk Posts Another Cryptic Message, Still Seems Mad at 49ers

It seems like the 49ers still haven't repaired their relationship with Brandon Aiyuk.

Grant Cohn

Oct 6, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk (11) reacts after catching a pass against the Arizona Cardinals during the second quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
Oct 6, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk (11) reacts after catching a pass against the Arizona Cardinals during the second quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
In this story:

It seems like the 49ers still haven't repaired their relationship with Brandon Aiyuk.

A couple weeks ago, he posted some cryptic pictures on Instagram that seemed to take a shot at the 49ers. Today, he posted more cryptic messages, this time on his YouTube channel which is slightly under the radar. Had he posted the same message on X, this probably would be national news.

"They was talking bout trading me while I was off percocets/muscle relaxers and peeing in a cup by my bed!" Aiyuk wrote. "Couldn’t walk for 10 weeks ain’t nobody trading for me 🤣💀"

I could be wrong, but it seems like Aiyuk is still upset that the 49ers tried to trade him this offseason while he was rehabbing from a torn ACL, MCL and meniscus. Which is to be expected. Most professional athletes would feel slighted in his position.

A few weeks ago, general manager John Lynch said the 49ers' relationship with Aiyuk is good. "In families, you have little spats, and then you give a big hug at the end, and you work together, and that's where we're at," Lynch said.

Apparently, that's not where they're at. Or, that's not where Aiyuk is at. It doesn't seem like he was involved in any big hugs with Lynch or other members of the 49ers front office.

Lynch can say that everything is fine, but every few weeks Aiyuk will contradict him. Which means the 49ers need to make him happy or ship him out of town. Those are the two options.

Keeping him and letting him take shots at the 49ers on social media isn't an option.

Read more

feed

Published
Grant Cohn
GRANT COHN

Grant Cohn has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily since 2011. He spent the first nine years of his career with the Santa Rosa Press Democrat where he wrote the Inside the 49ers blog and covered famous coaches and athletes such as Jim Harbaugh, Colin Kaepernick and Patrick Willis. In 2012, Inside the 49ers won Sports Blog of the Year from the Peninsula Press Club. In 2020, Cohn joined FanNation and began writing All49ers. In addition, he created a YouTube channel which has become the go-to place on YouTube to consume 49ers content. Cohn's channel typically generates roughly 3.5 million viewers per month, while the 49ers' official YouTube channel generates roughly 1.5 million viewers per month. Cohn live streams almost every day and posts videos hourly during the football season. Cohn is committed to asking the questions that 49ers fans want answered, and providing the most honest and interactive coverage in the country. His loyalty is to the reader and the viewer, not the team or any player or coach. Cohn is a new-age multimedia journalist with an old-school mentality, because his father is Lowell Cohn, the legendary sports columnist for the San Francisco Chronicle from 1979 to 1993. The two have a live podcast every Tuesday. Grant Cohn grew up in Oakland and studied English Literature at UCLA from 2006 to 2010. He currently lives in Oakland with his wife.

Home/News