Brandon Aiyuk Says he Wants to Remain With the 49ers
All-Pro receiver Brandon Aiyuk has been a hot topic in the NFL lately.
It all stems from his ongoing contract negotiations on an extension with the San Francisco 49ers. There is no telling how this will end between Aiyuk and the 49ers.
But one thing is for sure is that Aiyuk will play for the 49ers in 2024 and that is exactly how he wants it. On Friday, Aiyuk ran into TMZ sports at the airport in Los Angeles where he was asked if he'd like to remain with the 49ers. His answer was simple.
"For sure," Aiyuk told TMZ at the airport. "For sure!"
Well that's that right? Everything is good? Not necessarily. There has been no indication that a contract is close to being agreed upon between Aiyuk and the 49ers. But at least he put it out there that the 49ers is where he wants to be at. Aiyuk just wants them to show him he's valued in his new deal.
It's only natural that all players want that. It is a business after all. Part of that business, according to Aiyuk, is using the media to create leverage for himself. Aiyuk recently appeared on The Pivot Podcast where he spoke at length about his contract extension. That is where he initially says he views himself with the 49ers this upcoming season.
"If I were to take a guess, probably a Niners uniform," Aiyuk said when asked what jersey he'll be wearing this season. "Probably a Niners uniform, but if not a Niners uniform, probably a Washington Commander uniform. If not a Washington Commanders uniform, then probably a Steelers uniform."
This situation between the 49ers and Aiyuk feels like an hourglass. Everything is going by so slow with information slowly falling down for all to discuss. But the real benchmark to occur is on July 26 when the 49ers open up training camp.