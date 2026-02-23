A Better Free Agent Fit from the Buffalo Bills than a Bosa Reunion

While much of the offseason discussion has centered on the possibility of the Bosa brothers reuniting, there may be a more practical edge option from the Buffalo Bills for the San Francisco 49ers to consider. Instead of chasing headlines, the team could look toward AJ Epenesa in free agency.

Should the San Francisco 49ers pursue AJ Epenesa in free agency?

Epenesa has been with the Buffalo Bills since 2020. His career started slowly, as he recorded just 2.5 total sacks across his first two seasons. However, his development became evident from 2022 through 2024, when he posted at least six sacks in three consecutive years. Although he dipped back to 2.5 sacks last season, context matters. The Bills added Joey Bosa to the rotation, which reduced Epenesa’s opportunities and overall snap count.

Interestingly, his efficiency actually improved. His pass rush win rate climbed from 10 percent to 12.4 percent, suggesting his lower sack total was more about volume than performance decline. That type of efficiency is exactly what teams look for in a rotational rusher, someone who can maximize limited snaps without needing a full-time workload.

Where Epenesa truly stands out, however, is as a run defender. The 49ers have historically valued versatility along the defensive front, and Epenesa’s body type gives him flexibility to reduce inside in certain packages if needed. Even if Buffalo did not frequently deploy him that way, his frame fits the mold of a movable chess piece in a creative defensive scheme.

His potential role in San Francisco would mirror what the team envisioned when they signed Yetur Gross-Matos in 2024. Gross-Matos had the size and balanced skill set to be a reliable rotational presence opposite Nick Bosa, but injuries derailed that plan. Replacing that concept with a more durable and efficient player makes logical sense.

Financially, the move is appealing. Spotrac projects Epenesa to land a two-year deal worth approximately $12.8 million, or $6.4 million annually. That is notably lower than the two-year, $18 million contract Gross-Matos received, even with the salary cap rising. For a player entering his prime with a solid floor as both a run defender and rotational pass rusher, that represents strong value.

With Bosa and Mykel Williams anchoring the edge, the 49ers do not need another star. They need consistency, depth, and physicality. At the projected price and in the right role, AJ Epenesa checks those boxes and should firmly be on San Francisco’s radar this offseason.