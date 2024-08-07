All 49ers

Brandon Aiyuk to the Steelers is an "Eventual Outcome" Says NFL Insiders

It seems inevitable to two NFL insiders that the 49ers will trade Brandon Aiyuk to the Steelers.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Sep 10, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk (11) runs with the ball after making a catch against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the first half at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 10, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk (11) runs with the ball after making a catch against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the first half at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports / Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

NFL insiders typically provide reports on situations of a player or team.

Well, NFL Network insiders Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapoport decided to give their thoughts on the situation between Brandon Aiyuk and the San Francisco 49ers. Here is what they had to say on their segment today.

"We’re inching our way there. If you’re asking me how this thing is eventually going to end, I believe it is going to end with Brandon Aiyuk traded to the Steelers, but we’re not there yet until we’re there,” Garafolo said (h/t Steelers on SI). "I can’t tell you for sure that that’s the way it’s gonna go because this thing has taken a couple of turns to get to this point."

"I would agree with you,” said Rapoport. “It does seem like the eventual outcome, not the current outcome, but the eventual outcome is Brandon Aiyuk playing for the Pittsburgh Steelers and the 49ers moving on for some draft picks, which is fascinating from the Steelers’ standpoint.”

With each passing day, the reality of Aiyuk no longer being on the 49ers is starting to set in. There hasn't been a single shed of positive light that would indicate that he is going to stay. It seems that it is Steelers or bust with the New England Patriots out of the running.

The Cleveland Browns are also an option and would actually be the best trade partner for the 49ers, but that isn't a place Aiyuk seems willing to go. Although, it is astonishing that he would be willing to go to the Steelers who have a mediocre quarterback situation.

I saw no way that a trade for Aiyuk was ever going to happen given how close the regular season is, but everything continues to trend towards him leaving the 49ers.

Published
Jose Luis Sanchez III

JOSE LUIS SANCHEZ III

Jose Luis Sanchez III has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily for FanNation since 2019. He started off as the lead publisher for FanNation's All49ers, then switched positions to become the Deputy Editor in 2020. Sanchez writes, edits, and produces videos daily for All49ers. He also co-hosts a show on YouTube with All49ers lead publisher Grant Cohn weekly. Prior to FanNation, Sanchez started his writing career back in 2016 for the school newspaper at Skyline college where he covered all sports team in the Bay Area. Following that from 2017 to 2019, he found a role as a contributor for FanSided's news desk along with their site's Just Blog Baby covering the Las Vegas Raiders and Golden Gate Sports every professional Bay Area sports team. Atop all of that, he was able to graduate with a Bachelors degree in Communication Studies at San Francisco State University in 2020. Sanchez is committed to ensuring he delivers transparent analysis and straightforward opinions that resonates with readers to get them thinking.

Home/News