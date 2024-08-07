Brandon Aiyuk to the Steelers is an "Eventual Outcome" Says NFL Insiders
NFL insiders typically provide reports on situations of a player or team.
Well, NFL Network insiders Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapoport decided to give their thoughts on the situation between Brandon Aiyuk and the San Francisco 49ers. Here is what they had to say on their segment today.
"We’re inching our way there. If you’re asking me how this thing is eventually going to end, I believe it is going to end with Brandon Aiyuk traded to the Steelers, but we’re not there yet until we’re there,” Garafolo said (h/t Steelers on SI). "I can’t tell you for sure that that’s the way it’s gonna go because this thing has taken a couple of turns to get to this point."
"I would agree with you,” said Rapoport. “It does seem like the eventual outcome, not the current outcome, but the eventual outcome is Brandon Aiyuk playing for the Pittsburgh Steelers and the 49ers moving on for some draft picks, which is fascinating from the Steelers’ standpoint.”
With each passing day, the reality of Aiyuk no longer being on the 49ers is starting to set in. There hasn't been a single shed of positive light that would indicate that he is going to stay. It seems that it is Steelers or bust with the New England Patriots out of the running.
The Cleveland Browns are also an option and would actually be the best trade partner for the 49ers, but that isn't a place Aiyuk seems willing to go. Although, it is astonishing that he would be willing to go to the Steelers who have a mediocre quarterback situation.
I saw no way that a trade for Aiyuk was ever going to happen given how close the regular season is, but everything continues to trend towards him leaving the 49ers.