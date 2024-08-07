The Patriots Drop Out of the Running for 49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk
The Patriots just pulled a move I pulled in seventh grade.
That's when I heard my girlfriend was going to dump me during lunch, so I dumped her first. Big victory for yours truly.
The Patriots just did something similar with Brandon Aiyuk. They've been pursuing him all offseason. They tried to trade him before the draft, had a deal in place with the 49ers that would send them the 34th pick, and Aiyuk nixed the deal. Refused to sign an extension with New England for obvious reasons. They're the worst team in football.
So this week, the Patriots tried again. And failed again. Because they still stink and Aiyuk hasn't changed his mind. So now they're saying they don't want Aiyuk anymore.
Slick move.
"After inquiring about Brandon Aiyuk’s availability, the Patriots have decided not to explore any further trade possibilities with the 49ers regarding their standout wide receiver," tweeted ESPN's Adam Schefter. "Patriots are excited about their young receivers and want to focus on them."
TRANSLATION: The Patriots are not excited about their young receivers. They wanted Aiyuk but he didn't want them.
Just like I wanted my seventh-grade girlfriend but she didn't want me. So I dumped her first so I could focus on my young wide receivers, whoever they were. Although privately, I cried myself to sleep for a week.
I expect Aiyuk eventually will end up with the Steelers, just as my seventh-grade girlfriend eventually ended up with someone much cooler than I was. It's inevitable.