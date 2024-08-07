Insider: Steelers Expected to Land Brandon Aiyuk
PITTSBURGH -- As the Pittsburgh Steelers prepare for their first preseason game of the 2024 campaign, speculation is mounting that the team is on the verge of a massive deal. With San Francisco 49ers' wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk on the verge of a trade, the Steelers remain the frontrunner to land him. Head coach Mike Tomlin shrugged off the media's attempts to gain any updates on trade talks, but the pressure continues to build.
The belief that the Steelers will acquire Aiyuk is spreading around NFL insiders as well. Some of the most respected NFL writers like Ian Rappaport and Adam Schefter have reported on the Steelers and 49ers trade talks.
Recently Pro Football Talk founder and NFL analyst Mike Florio joined in on the Steelers trade train. He spoke with 93.7 The Fan about the ongoing trade drama and gave his thoughts on the eventual outcome. While speaking with hosts Andrew Fillipponi and Chris Mueller, Florio made it clear that he thought the Steelers are the team to watch.
"I think the Steelers are gonna be the last man standing," he said. "And it might not be top dollar for Aiyuk, and it might not be top trade return for the 49ers. But it might just be the only alternative to this bad situation of Aiyuk practicing with the 49ers."
The situation remains fluid, despite the growing confidence that the Steelers will get something done. Team insider Gerry Dulac chimed in on the situation, claiming that there is no verbal agreement yet for a trade or new contract for Aiyuk.
With a deal still not finalized, the Steelers will continue pursuing Aiyuk. Hopefully, Florio and Dulac are correct in their thoughts and the Steelers are eventually the last team standing in the Aiyuk sweepstakes without having to give up any players off their roster.
UPDATE: The story continues and the optimism is growing for the Steelers as NFL Network insiders Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapoport both believe the final outcome for Aiyuk is to end up in Pittsburgh.
"We’re inching our way there. If you’re asking me how this thing is eventually going to end, I believe it is going to end with Brandon Aiyuk traded to the Steelers, but we’re not there yet until we’re there,” Garafolo said. "I can’t tell you for sure that that’s the way it’s gonna go because this thing has taken a couple of turns to get to this point.
"We’ll see if we’re out of the turns and we can finally get across the finish line.”
"I would agree with you,” Rapoport added. “It does seem like the eventual outcome, not current outcome, but the eventual outcome is Brandon Aiyuk playing for the Pittsburgh Steelers and the 49ers moving on for some draft picks, which is fascinating from the Steelers’ standpoint.”
