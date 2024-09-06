All 49ers

Brandon Allen Beats Out Joshua Dobbs in the 49ers' Backup QB Competition

Here's a shocker.

Grant Cohn

Aug 23, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brandon Allen (17) throws the ball against the Las Vegas Raiders in the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Aug 23, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brandon Allen (17) throws the ball against the Las Vegas Raiders in the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

Here's a shocker.

On Thursday, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan named Brandon Allen, not Joshua Dobbs, the team's second-string quarterback. Dobbs will be the third-string quarterback.

By all metrics, Dobbs outplayed Allen during the preseason. Dobbs completed a higher percentage of his throws, averaged more yards per pass, rushed for more yards and scored more touchdowns than Allen. And yet somehow, Allen won the 49ers' backup quarterback competition.

Why?

In practice, both Allen and Dobbs had their moments. Neither one was fantastic. And yet, Dobbs still was decidedly better. And that was in a non-contact environment in which a quarterback can't use his legs. Once Dobbs could use his feet during live action, the difference between him and Allen, who's slow, was stark.

But Shanahan doesn't rank quarterbacks based on their merit. He ranks them based on how well they know his system. And even though Dobbs is extremely smart, he has been on the 49ers for just a few months. He's still learning the system. As opposed to Allen, who has been on the 49ers since last season and previously played for the Bengals who run a version of Shanahan's system.

If Allen won the competition anywhere, he probably won it in the meeting room. He's almost certainly better equipped than Dobbs to teach Shanahan's system. I wouldn't be surprised if Allen joined Shanahan's coaching staff one day.

But if Brock Purdy were to go down, Dobbs would give them a much better chance to win than Allen.

No brainer.

Published
Grant Cohn

GRANT COHN

Grant Cohn has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily since 2011. He spent the first nine years of his career with the Santa Rosa Press Democrat where he wrote the Inside the 49ers blog and covered famous coaches and athletes such as Jim Harbaugh, Colin Kaepernick and Patrick Willis. In 2012, Inside the 49ers won Sports Blog of the Year from the Peninsula Press Club. In 2020, Cohn joined FanNation and began writing All49ers. In addition, he created a YouTube channel which has become the go-to place on YouTube to consume 49ers content. Cohn's channel typically generates roughly 3.5 million viewers per month, while the 49ers' official YouTube channel generates roughly 1.5 million viewers per month. Cohn live streams almost every day and posts videos hourly during the football season. Cohn is committed to asking the questions that 49ers fans want answered, and providing the most honest and interactive coverage in the country. His loyalty is to the reader and the viewer, not the team or any player or coach. Cohn is a new-age multimedia journalist with an old-school mentality, because his father is Lowell Cohn, the legendary sports columnist for the San Francisco Chronicle from 1979 to 1993. The two have a live podcast every Tuesday. Grant Cohn grew up in Oakland and studied English Literature at UCLA from 2006 to 2010. He currently lives in Oakland with his wife.

Home/News