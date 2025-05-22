All 49ers

Brock Purdy Believes 49ers Super Bowl Window is Still Open

Brock Purdy doesn't see any reason why the 49ers can't compete for a Super Bowl in 2025.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Sep 29, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) throws a pass against the New England Patriots during the third quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images
The Super Bowl window is closing for the San Francisco 49ers.

That seems to be the consensus among pundits, or how it's skewed. Just don't tell Brock Purdy that because he doesn't believe that to be the case.

On Thursday, Purdy appeared on Bay Area radio station KNBR, where he was asked if he believes the Super Bowl window is still open for the 49ers.

"100 percent. I think every single year we'll have a chance," Purdy said. "We have our core group of guys that we've had here for a while that have established our winning culture here. Obviously, we had some stuff go awry last year with injuries and whatnot, but I think at the end of the day we have what it takes here.

"And what I mean by that is even if we have new guys come in -- free agents, rookies, they have to come in and play. I think we definitely have what it takes to find ways to win and be the best version of ourselves. Obviously, we believe in Kyle in what he's done here and what he's established, his game plans every single week, we believe.... I definitely know and believe we have what it takes."

Good on Purdy for having this belief and faith. He needs to have that as the franchise quarterback and leader of the team.

However, his words and stance aren't reality. Where things stand now, the 49ers still have a lot of questions. It begins with their vastly young defense.

The 49ers are banking on a handful of rookies and second-year players to step up. They're also banking on their young offensive talent to make an impact like Ricky Pearsall.

Lastly, much of the success in 2025 will rest on Purdy and Kyle Shanahan's shoulders. Purdy needs a bounce-back year, and Shanahan has to get his offense humming. Both go hand in hand.

If those two can get it together in 2025, they will place themselves in a strong position even with the defensive question marks.

JOSE LUIS SANCHEZ III

Jose Luis Sanchez III has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily for FanNation since 2019. He started off as the lead publisher for FanNation's All49ers, then switched positions to become the Deputy Editor in 2020. Sanchez writes, edits, and produces videos daily for All49ers. He also co-hosts a show on YouTube with All49ers lead publisher Grant Cohn weekly. Prior to FanNation, Sanchez started his writing career back in 2016 for the school newspaper at Skyline college where he covered all sports team in the Bay Area. Following that from 2017 to 2019, he found a role as a contributor for FanSided's news desk along with their site's Just Blog Baby covering the Las Vegas Raiders and Golden Gate Sports every professional Bay Area sports team. Atop all of that, he was able to graduate with a Bachelors degree in Communication Studies at San Francisco State University in 2020. Sanchez is committed to ensuring he delivers transparent analysis and straightforward opinions that resonates with readers to get them thinking.

