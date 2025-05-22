Brock Purdy Believes 49ers Super Bowl Window is Still Open
The Super Bowl window is closing for the San Francisco 49ers.
That seems to be the consensus among pundits, or how it's skewed. Just don't tell Brock Purdy that because he doesn't believe that to be the case.
On Thursday, Purdy appeared on Bay Area radio station KNBR, where he was asked if he believes the Super Bowl window is still open for the 49ers.
"100 percent. I think every single year we'll have a chance," Purdy said. "We have our core group of guys that we've had here for a while that have established our winning culture here. Obviously, we had some stuff go awry last year with injuries and whatnot, but I think at the end of the day we have what it takes here.
"And what I mean by that is even if we have new guys come in -- free agents, rookies, they have to come in and play. I think we definitely have what it takes to find ways to win and be the best version of ourselves. Obviously, we believe in Kyle in what he's done here and what he's established, his game plans every single week, we believe.... I definitely know and believe we have what it takes."
Good on Purdy for having this belief and faith. He needs to have that as the franchise quarterback and leader of the team.
However, his words and stance aren't reality. Where things stand now, the 49ers still have a lot of questions. It begins with their vastly young defense.
The 49ers are banking on a handful of rookies and second-year players to step up. They're also banking on their young offensive talent to make an impact like Ricky Pearsall.
Lastly, much of the success in 2025 will rest on Purdy and Kyle Shanahan's shoulders. Purdy needs a bounce-back year, and Shanahan has to get his offense humming. Both go hand in hand.
If those two can get it together in 2025, they will place themselves in a strong position even with the defensive question marks.