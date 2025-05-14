All 49ers

Has 49ers WR Ricky Pearsall Gained Kyle Shanahan's Full Trust Yet?

That's the biggest question facing the second-year wide receiver according to ESPN.

Grant Cohn

Dec 30, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Ricky Pearsall (14) during the game against the Detroit Lions at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images
The 49ers need Ricky Pearsall to step up.

They drafted him in Round 1 last year because they knew Deebo Samuel probably wouldn't be on the team this year. They ended up trading him to the Commanders in March.

In addition, Brandon Aiyuk is recovering from knee surgery and probably will miss at least the first few games of the upcoming season. Which means Pearsall most likely will start Week 1 opposite Jauan Jennings.

Does that mean Kyle Shanahan actually trusts Pearsall now? That's the biggest question facing the second-year wide receiver according to ESPN.

"It usually takes time for rookie 49ers receivers," writes ESPN's Ben Solak. "Neither Deebo Samuel Sr. nor Brandon Aiyuk were overnight sensations for Shanahan, and the same arc should be expected for Pearsall, especially when you consider the time he sat out because of injury in his rookie year.

"Pearsall had one splashy game against the Lions late last season, but he otherwise stayed quiet on the stat sheet. I will say: The film shows a high-caliber route runner who should excel in this offense, once his number finally starts getting called."

To Solak's point, both Samuel and Aiyuk broke out during their third seasons -- that's when each one saw more than 100 targets for the first time. And Pearsall's rookie season was almost a redshirt considering he missed the first six games after getting shot.

I would expect Pearsall to start until Aiyuk returns. Then, he most likely will become the No. 3 wide receiver on the team, which means he won't get many targets. He'll have to wait until 2026 to be the man.

Grant Cohn
Grant Cohn has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily since 2011. He spent the first nine years of his career with the Santa Rosa Press Democrat where he wrote the Inside the 49ers blog and covered famous coaches and athletes such as Jim Harbaugh, Colin Kaepernick and Patrick Willis. In 2012, Inside the 49ers won Sports Blog of the Year from the Peninsula Press Club. In 2020, Cohn joined FanNation and began writing All49ers. In addition, he created a YouTube channel which has become the go-to place on YouTube to consume 49ers content. Cohn's channel typically generates roughly 3.5 million viewers per month, while the 49ers' official YouTube channel generates roughly 1.5 million viewers per month. Cohn live streams almost every day and posts videos hourly during the football season. Cohn is committed to asking the questions that 49ers fans want answered, and providing the most honest and interactive coverage in the country. His loyalty is to the reader and the viewer, not the team or any player or coach. Cohn is a new-age multimedia journalist with an old-school mentality, because his father is Lowell Cohn, the legendary sports columnist for the San Francisco Chronicle from 1979 to 1993. The two have a live podcast every Tuesday. Grant Cohn grew up in Oakland and studied English Literature at UCLA from 2006 to 2010. He currently lives in Oakland with his wife.

