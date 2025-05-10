All 49ers

Ricky Pearsall Wants the 49ers to See him as a Starting Wide Receiver

Pearsall is the future at the wide receiver position for the 49ers.

Grant Cohn

Jan 5, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Ricky Pearsall (14) catches a pass as Arizona Cardinals cornerback Starling Thomas V (24) defends in the second half at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images
Jan 5, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Ricky Pearsall (14) catches a pass as Arizona Cardinals cornerback Starling Thomas V (24) defends in the second half at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images
Ricky Pearsall will have a golden opportunity early this upcoming season.

Brandon Aiyuk most likely will miss at least the first few games as he recovers from a torn ACL, MCL and meniscus. When he returns, he will be a starter assuming he makes a full recovery, which is not a given.

But while Aiyuk is out, Pearsall will start in his place next to Jauan Jennings. And Pearsall will have every opportunity to prove that he belongs in the starting lineup according to offensive coordinator Klay Kubiak.

"Ricky sees himself as a starter," Kubiak said. "He wants to be a starting receiver. And whether BA's out there or not, I think Ricky has that same expectation of himself and that we wouldn't want it any other way. That's how he saw himself last year. And I think that's just how he is naturally."

Pearsall certainly has the talent to be a starting wide receiver -- that's why the 49ers drafted him in Round 1 last year. And while his rookie year partially was derailed after he got shot in the chest, he bounced back and finished the season with 210 receiving yards and 2 touchdown catches in the final two games.

The 49ers need Pearsall to develop into a consistent starter. That's because Jennings will be a free agent in 2026 and Aiyuk might get traded next offseason as well. The 49ers seemed to experience immediate buyer's remorse after extending his contract last year.

