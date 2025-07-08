All 49ers

Brock Purdy Calls Trent Williams his "Safety Blanket"

Trent Williams is such a critical piece to the 49ers' offense, especially for Brock Purdy.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Jun 11, 2025; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterbacks coach harasses Brock Purdy (13) in a passing drill during a team OTA at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images
D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images
Injuries were one of several factors that plagued the San Francisco 49ers' offense in 2024.

It started with Christian McCaffrey as the first critical player to go down, followed by Trent Williams in Week 11. Williams wouldn't be seen again after that.

Being without Williams was the final straw that would do the 49ers' offense in. Even Brock Purdy felt the discomfort of not having Williams in the starting lineup.

While appearing on the "Bussin with the Boys" podcast, Purdy was asked about Williams' impact and his absence in 2024.

"Last year he got hurt towards the end and it's just different," Purdy said. (h/t Ayrton Ostly) "Obviously, whoever gets thrown in I trust and we're good... [but] he's locked down over there. He's my little safety blanket. I'm like 'I need my binkie' and I need him to be in the game."

"You watch his run game and the stuff, the moves that he does, it's like 'what the heck?' He does this ninja move thing and then pushes guys in the ground... as a right-handed quarterback, knowing that my left side dude is good, I can't even describe to you."

Purdy and the 49ers will be having their fingers crossed that Williams doesn't miss too much time in 2025. Expecting him to be healthy for all 17 games is delusional.

Williams has missed at least a couple of games since joining the 49ers. Now that he is older, it's only natural to expect him to get injured again.

The key will be for him to mitigate those injuries so that it doesn't cost him the season like it did in 2024. Otherwise, Purdy will be feeling uncomfortable again in 2025.

