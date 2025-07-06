All 49ers

How Kyle Shanahan Might Spice Up the 49ers Offense this Year

The 49ers offense seemed stale last season.

Grant Cohn

Oct 6, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan stands on the sideline during the second quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
Oct 6, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan stands on the sideline during the second quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
In this story:

The 49ers offense seemed stale last season.

It struggled in the red zone, it struggled in short-yardage situations and Kyle Shanahan seemed out of fresh ideas. The core of his offensive system still was effective, but he wasn't surprising defenses much anymore.

As a result, Brock Purdy had to hold the ball longer and scramble more than he did in his first two seasons. For the first time, it seemed like Purdy was helping Shanahan more than Shanahan was helping Purdy.

This year, Shanahan needs to make Purdy's job much easier than it was last season. Which means he needs to add some wrinkles to the offense to make it more quarterback-friendly.

For starters, Shanahan can call more screen passes. Those are quick, easy completions. Last season, Purdy threw merely 41 screens. As opposed to Baker Mayfield, who threw 94. Or Bo Nix, who threw 93.

When Jimmy Garoppolo was the 49ers' quarterback and Mike McDaniel was the 49ers' offensive coordinator, they called lots of screens and they were effective. But now, McDaniel is the head coach of Miami, where he calls tons of screens for Tua Tagovailoa.

Shanahan needs to channel his inner McDaniel can start calling those "Jimmy gimmes" he used to call for Garoppolo. Those were layups and they boosted Garoppolo's confidence. Last season, Purdy seemed to lose confidence as he continuously forced passes into tight coverage downfield. What other choice did he have?

Now, the 49ers have two running backs who are excellent receivers -- Christian McCaffrey and Isaac Guerendo.

Throw them the freaking ball.

Read more

feed

Published
Grant Cohn
GRANT COHN

Grant Cohn has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily since 2011. He spent the first nine years of his career with the Santa Rosa Press Democrat where he wrote the Inside the 49ers blog and covered famous coaches and athletes such as Jim Harbaugh, Colin Kaepernick and Patrick Willis. In 2012, Inside the 49ers won Sports Blog of the Year from the Peninsula Press Club. In 2020, Cohn joined FanNation and began writing All49ers. In addition, he created a YouTube channel which has become the go-to place on YouTube to consume 49ers content. Cohn's channel typically generates roughly 3.5 million viewers per month, while the 49ers' official YouTube channel generates roughly 1.5 million viewers per month. Cohn live streams almost every day and posts videos hourly during the football season. Cohn is committed to asking the questions that 49ers fans want answered, and providing the most honest and interactive coverage in the country. His loyalty is to the reader and the viewer, not the team or any player or coach. Cohn is a new-age multimedia journalist with an old-school mentality, because his father is Lowell Cohn, the legendary sports columnist for the San Francisco Chronicle from 1979 to 1993. The two have a live podcast every Tuesday. Grant Cohn grew up in Oakland and studied English Literature at UCLA from 2006 to 2010. He currently lives in Oakland with his wife.

Home/News