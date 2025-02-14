Brock Purdy Finishes 14th in NFL.com's 2024 Quarterback Power Rankings
By almost all accounts, Brock Purdy didn't have a good season in 2024.
He ranked 7th in QBR, a statistic no one knows how to calculate, but he also ranked 17th in completion percentage and 13th in passer rating. Plus only three quarterbacks threw more interceptions than he did.
That's why The NFL Network ranks Purdy 14th among NFL quarterbacks for 2024.
"It's difficult to evaluate Purdy's season fairly because of the many injuries the 49ers suffered on both sides of the ball," writes NFL.com analyst Nick Shook. "They played almost the entire season without Christian McCaffrey, lost Brandon Aiyuk to injury in October and spent a considerable stretch without 11-time Pro Bowler Trent Williams, just to name a few.
"Still, Purdy was asked to keep the 49ers in games in which their defense, also without multiple contributors, struggled. When Purdy was on, he was on, lighting up defenses seemingly with ease. When things got particularly tough around him, though, he wasn't nearly as great, making me wonder if he's able to consistently elevate those around him.
"Is he a quarterback who can overcome adversity, or will he be limited by it in his career? San Francisco needs to feel comfortable in the answer, as they prepare to enter contract negotiations with him."
Here's what was most perplexing about Purdy's season. Despite all the injuries around him, he performed well early in games. Before halftime, he threw 12 touchdown passes, 2 interceptions and his quarterback rating was 104.7. After halftime, he threw 8 touchdown passes, 10 interceptions and his quarterback rating was 86.1. For the first time in his career, the 49ers played lots of close games, and he flopped at the end of most of them.
That's why he ranks behind Sam Darnold, Geno Smith and Jordan Love on this list.