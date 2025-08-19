Brock Purdy Names One 49ers Star Who’s ‘Ready to Roll’ This Season
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy confirms that Christian McCaffrey is fully prepared for the new season.
This is the exact news that everyone wants to hear.
Purdy reports that McCaffrey is eager for the season
After an extremely difficult 2024 season for McCaffrey, he's fired up for the new campaign and is injury-free.
It's absolutely vital that the 49ers keep him as fresh as possible, especially after Achilles and PCL injuries forced him to miss most of last season.
It's fair to say his absence largely contributed to the disappointing 6-11 record too, making McCaffrey an extremely important figure in the locker room.
Purdy explained that now that he's fully healthy, he’s itching to get back on the field and deliver his best performance again.
“Yeah, I mean, obviously, physically, he looks great, getting in and out of cuts, running hard. Back to the McCaffrey that we all know. And then mentally he’s just, he’s on one, like he’s ready to get after it with the season and obviously from beginning to end, like play a whole season and go hard," Purdy shared with media after the 22-19 preseason win over the Las Vegas Raiders.
"And that’s who he is, he keeps telling all of us in the locker room, he’s like, ‘dude, I can’t wait. I can’t wait.’ And so, for me as a quarterback, I’m like, ‘dude, I love hearing that’ and obviously let’s just keep taking him one day at a time, but he’s ready to roll.”
McCaffrey may be fully fit, but manage his workload carefully
McCaffrey’s devastating 2024 injuries raised serious doubts about whether the 49ers will ever see him return to his former self.
It’s difficult to gauge how well he’ll perform this season, especially since he hasn’t played in either of the 49ers’ two preseason games so far.
In 2023, when McCaffrey was scoring touchdowns with ease in an incredible offense and even earned Offensive Player of the Year, those moments can’t be overstated.
The outside noise doesn’t really expect a repeat of that season, but when McCaffrey is fired up, he never fails to impress.
The 49ers face a tough injury situation, especially at the wide receiver position, so relying on McCaffrey as heavily as before may be limited.
Given the injuries across the board, but with him fully fit and healthy, these opening fixtures against the Seattle Seahawks, the New Orleans Saints, and the Arizona Cardinals will be crucial.
Realistic expectations must be set, but the franchise can’t afford another disastrous injury to a player who delivered one of the best running back seasons in red and gold.