All 49ers

Brock Purdy on How the 49ers Pass Game Suffers without Christian McCaffrey

Without him running routes and drawing the attention of the defense, Purdy put up solid but unspectatular numbers and his weapons struggled to get open.

Grant Cohn

Dec 17, 2023; Glendale, Arizona, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) and running back Christian McCaffrey (23) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Dec 17, 2023; Glendale, Arizona, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) and running back Christian McCaffrey (23) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

SANTA CLARA -- The 49ers running game didn't miss Christian McCaffrey Week 1 considering Jordan Mason ran for 147 yards by himself.

Interestingly enough, where the 49ers missed McCaffrey most was in the passing game. Without him running routes and drawing the attention of the defense, Purdy put up solid but unspectatular numbers and his weapons struggled to get open.

On Thursday, Purdy explained how McCaffrey's presence makes everyone's job easier.

“I think just with Christian, especially there's certain plays, third-down where we like to get him out and throw to him and stuff like that," Purdy said. "And so there's a lot of teams that can either double team him and then open up some other guys within our offense. And so that's something that we sort of have to remember. That's a huge aspect, teams always have to account for him and have a whole plan for Christian. He's the best in the league at it. And so when he is not out there, I think it sort of not necessarily simplifies things for defenses, but that's a component that they don't have to really handle and then they can focus on George Kittle and Brandon Aiyuk and Deebo Samuel. So that's something that for us that we have to understand. And as a quarterback, I always like having that because I think it does open up other guys.”

In the past, teams had to spend so much time preparing for all the different ways the 49ers use McCaffrey that they couldn't spend nearly as much time preparig for players such as Brandon Aiyuk. Which is a huge reason Aiyuk put up such big numbers last year. Call it the McCaffrey Effect.

Without McCaffrey on the field this past weekend, Aiyuk caught just two passes for 28 yards. He was a shell of himself. To be fair, he missed all of training camp and clearly isn't in peak football shape yet. Still, his production most likely will return to normal when McCaffrey returns. That's how important McCaffrey is.

Published
Grant Cohn

GRANT COHN

Grant Cohn has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily since 2011. He spent the first nine years of his career with the Santa Rosa Press Democrat where he wrote the Inside the 49ers blog and covered famous coaches and athletes such as Jim Harbaugh, Colin Kaepernick and Patrick Willis. In 2012, Inside the 49ers won Sports Blog of the Year from the Peninsula Press Club. In 2020, Cohn joined FanNation and began writing All49ers. In addition, he created a YouTube channel which has become the go-to place on YouTube to consume 49ers content. Cohn's channel typically generates roughly 3.5 million viewers per month, while the 49ers' official YouTube channel generates roughly 1.5 million viewers per month. Cohn live streams almost every day and posts videos hourly during the football season. Cohn is committed to asking the questions that 49ers fans want answered, and providing the most honest and interactive coverage in the country. His loyalty is to the reader and the viewer, not the team or any player or coach. Cohn is a new-age multimedia journalist with an old-school mentality, because his father is Lowell Cohn, the legendary sports columnist for the San Francisco Chronicle from 1979 to 1993. The two have a live podcast every Tuesday. Grant Cohn grew up in Oakland and studied English Literature at UCLA from 2006 to 2010. He currently lives in Oakland with his wife.

Home/News