Brock Purdy Pops up on the 49ers Injury Report
Well this isn't good.
Brock Purdy has popped up on the 49ers injury report. He will be limited for Wednesday's practice with a shoulder injury. On Monday, Kyle Shanahan revealed via conference call that Purdy was dealing with soreness in his throwing shoulder.
The injury occurred in the loss to the Seahawks this past Sunday. The cause isn't from him throwing a lot, but a hit or hits he was taking throughout the game. It was only a matter of time for Purdy to feel battered from all of his scrambling. Thankfully, his injury doesn't appear serious.
"Not much right now," said Shanahan on the concern for Purdy's availability on Sunday. "We'll see how this week goes but he's limited today so I think that's good news."
Purdy is likely to play in Week 12 when the 49ers travel to play the Packers. Still, his status will be closely monitored throughout the week. If he misses any practice or continues to be limited, then this Sunday will be something to watch.
Having a sore throwing shoulder could compromise Purdy throughout the game. It won't help that the weather will be colder than Purdy is accustomed to playing in. This means that the 49ers will need to ease the workload for him. There shouldn't be many deep plays or intermediate plays.
Running the football should be the way to go, with quick outlet throws during the passing game. The 49ers have typically had amazing success running against the Packers no matter who the personnel has been. Green Bay is a soft team, but this year they look stout. And it's not like the 49ers are elite.
This game is bound to be a struggle for the 49ers. They haven't had a convincing win this year and it is unlikely it starts against the Packers, especially with Purdy having a worn-out shoulder. Hopefully, he can get near or at full strength to give the 49ers their best chance to win.